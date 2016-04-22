GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen falls on rate cut talk; earnings hit U.S. stocks

* Yen falls on potential for expanded BOJ stimulus
* Oil prices edge up, on track for gains this week
* Disappointing earnings weigh on U.S. stocks
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 22 Speculation that the Bank of
Japan could effectively start paying banks to borrow its cash
caused the yen to tumble on Friday, while U.S. stocks dropped on
disappointing earnings reports from some top companies.
Shares of Google's parent, Alphabet, dropped 5.9
percent to $733.81, a day after it missed Wall Street targets
for first-quarter profit and revenue, and shares of General
Electric also were down following results.
A Bloomberg report that Japan's central bank might go
further with negative interest rates caused the U.S. dollar to
hit its highest level against the yen in nearly three weeks,
rising more than 1.7 percent to 111.42 yen.
If the BOJ were to apply its negative rate policy to bank
loans, it would allow the central bank to cut its deposit rates
deeper into negative territory without acting as a headwind for
the nation's banks, said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange Inc in Washington.
"It gives the Bank of Japan more room to cut rates deeper
into negative territory, and that's what the yen is reacting
to," Esiner said. The Bank of Japan meets next week.
Nasdaq led losses in U.S. stocks, falling more than 1
percent. Microsoft was down 7 percent also after it
reported results late Thursday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 59.72
points, or 0.33 percent, to 17,922.8, the S&P 500 had
lost 8.58 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,082.9 and the Nasdaq
Composite had dropped 68.78 points, or 1.39 percent, to
4,877.10.
The MSCI world stock index was down 0.5
percent, while European shares were down 0.5 percent,
weighed down by carmakers.
Daimler said it was investigating its U.S.
emissions and PSA Peugeot Citroen said it had been
raided by French anti-fraud investigators over its emissions.
U.S. YIELDS NEAR HIGHS
The Federal Reserve also meets next week. Healthy markets
and reassuring data over the past month have left many investors
wondering whether they might have been too quick in pricing out
an increase in U.S. rates this year.
U.S. Treasury yields held near three-week highs as investors
focused on the Federal Reserve meeting.
Yields have fallen since the beginning of the year on
concerns about weakening U.S. economic growth and on rising
volatility in the oil and stock markets, which has led investors
to lower estimates that further rate hikes are near.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 2/32 in
price to yield 1.88 percent, up from 1.87 percent on Thursday.
In the energy market, oil prices jumped on the day and were
poised for a third week of gains as market sentiment turned more
upbeat amid signs a persisting global supply glut may be easing.
Brent crude futures jumped 2.1 percent to $45.45 per
barrel, while U.S. crude was up 2 percent at $44.07.
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione and Devika Krishna Kumar
in New York, Marc Jones in London; Editing by Larry King and
Nick Zieminski)