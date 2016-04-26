GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil prices climb as investors ready for Fed

* Better-than-expected BP earnings lift European stocks
* Higher chance of hawkish surprise from Fed - analyst
* Oil prices recover on weaker dollar, new cash
* Sterling gains on lower Brexit chances
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, April 26 World stocks climbed for the
first time in four days on Tuesday and a weaker dollar helped
oil prices gain too, as investors fine-tuned their expectations
for monetary policy meetings in the United States and Japan.
European shares also benefited from a less-bad-than-expected
80 percent first quarter profit fall and an unchanged dividend
from BP, as well as encouraging results from UPM
.
With the quarterly earnings season in full swing, investors
were awaiting an update from the world's biggest company, Apple
.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stock index
climbed half a percent, while Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.4
percent.
Those gains helped the MSCI world equity index
, which tracks shares in 45 countries, inch up
0.1 percent after three straight days of losses, taking it back
towards an almost-five-month high touched last week.
"European equity markets are trading moderately higher on
positive corporate earnings surprises from several companies,"
said City of London Markets trader Markus Huber.
Ahead of the two-day Federal Reserve meeting starting on
Tuesday, Huber said "many traders are at least temporarily
moving their overall exposure to more neutral from previous
negative, consequently closing some of their short positions."
Markets see no chance of a U.S. interest rate increase and
are pricing in about a one-in-five chance of a move at the next
meeting on June 14-15. A surprise drop in new U.S. home sales
data for March on Monday added to evidence of anaemic U.S.
economic growth.
Nevertheless, Fed officials have repeatedly said a hike in
June is on the cards.
"Even dovish policy makers such as (Boston Fed President
Eric) Rosengren are saying market expectations are too low,"
said Nomura Securities fixed income strategist Tomoaki Shishido,
in Tokyo.
"So the Fed may try to urge markets to price in higher
rates. On balance, we are more likely to have a hawkish surprise
than a dovish surprise," he added.
The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield stood at
1.8986 percent, easing from a four-week high of 1.914 percent on
Monday.
DOLLAR DOWN
Earlier, Asian stocks retreated, with MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falling 0.5
percent and Japan's Nikkei closing down 0.5 percent.
The yen, which tends to have an inverse correlation with
Japanese stocks, climbed for a second day, with the dollar
falling a third of a percent to 110.80 yen, as prospects
of more monetary stimulus this week from the Bank of Japan,
which begins a two-day meeting on Wednesday, remained unclear.
Late last week the yen tumbled to three-week lows on
speculation that the BOJ would introduce more easing measures,
but analysts said those expecting aggressive monetary loosening
may be disappointed.
Sterling strengthened to a ten-week high against the dollar
, building on Monday's gains as investors bet more
heavily that Britons would vote to stay in the European Union at
a referendum in June, following an intervention from U.S.
President Barack Obama on the side of the "In" campaign.
"We've seen equity funds positioning more for a 'Remain'
vote, and the (currency) bounce that will cause," said the head
of hedge fund sales with a big bank in London.
Against the euro, too, the dollar edged down, leaving
it 0.3 percent lower on the day against a basket of major
currencies.
As well as the weaker dollar, oil prices also benefited from
hopes of an easing of the global oil glut. Brent crude futures
traded up half a percent at $44.75 per barrel, while
U.S. crude futures were up 27 cents, at $42.91 a
barrel.
Both remained off five-month highs hit last week.
An unexpected bond sale from the euro zone rescue fund kept
German Bund yields near five-week highs on Tuesday, as worries
grew that a recent rise in yields resembled the prologue to a
brutal sell-off that occurred in 2015.
