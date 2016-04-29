GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen surges again, hitting stocks and dollar

* Soaring yen dominates world markets
* Stocks, dollar fall
* Oil has $50/barrel in its sights
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, April 29 The yen rallied to an 18-month
high on Friday as investors wagered the Bank of Japan might be
done adding fresh stimulus to the economy, weighing on stock
markets around the world.
With Japan on holiday, speculators drove the yen through
107.00 per dollar for the first time since October 2014.
Often seen as a sign of broader risk aversion among
investors, the move coupled with a decline on Wall Street
overnight to pushed Asian and European stocks into the red.
U.S. futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street.
"With data continuing to show the economy is stuck in a rut
and deflation returning, the last thing the BOJ need to see is a
stronger yen," Rabobank analysts wrote in a note on Friday.
"For global markets there are worrying messages here.
Conventional monetary policy is at its limits, and, it seems,
maybe so is unconventional monetary policy. If so, we are stuck
in this environment. This is as good as it gets."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
lost 0.5 percent, on track for a decline of 1.7
percent for the week. That would be its biggest weekly loss in
over two months.
The index of 300 leading European shares was down 1.2
percent in early trade at 1,357 points, while the German DAX
, France's CAC 40 and Britain's FTSE 100
were all down around 1 percent too.
Surprisingly strong first quarter growth figures from Spain
and France supported the euro, pushing it above $1.14. A
high exchange rate hurts exporters, however, and European stocks
suffered accordingly.
First quarter U.S. and European earnings reports continued
to stream in. Notable was Amazon's upbeat figures that
sent the stock up almost 13 percent, easing the gloom after
Apple shed 3 percent when billionaire investor Carl
Icahn said he no longer has a position in the tech giant.
DOLLAR DIP
Japan's Nikkei was closed Friday for the Golden Week
holidays which will run into next week, but closed 5.2 percent
lower this week.
The yen is up more than 4 percent against the dollar this
week, putting it on track for its best week since the depths of
the global crisis in October 2008 and one of its best weeks
since the 1990s.
It had been at 111.67 yen per dollar before Thursday's
surprise decision by the BOJ not to ease policy further.
The dollar remained on the back foot following Thursday's
GDP data that showed the U.S. economy virtually ground to a halt
in the first quarter, expanding at only at 0.5 percent
annualised pace. That was the slowest growth in two years.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against
a basket of currencies, fell 0.4 percent on Friday and
was on course for its third consecutive monthly decline,
something not seen for five years.
"The decline in U.S. yields leaves the dollar vulnerable and
we remain long euro/dollar, looking for the pair to reach $1.16
in the next two months," BNP Paribas currency strategists said
on Friday.
Elsewhere in currency markets China's central bank fixed the
yuan 0.5 percent higher on Friday, marking its biggest one-day
appreciation since the landmark revaluation in July 2005.
.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was down slightly on the day
at 1.83 percent, and down around 10 basis points
since the Fed's policy meeting on Wednesday.
The reversal in the U.S. dollar proved a boon for most
commodities with oil reaching 2016 highs for a third straight
session. Brent has climbed nearly 80 percent since hitting
12-year lows of around $27 a barrel in late January.
Brent crude was up 0.5 percent at $48.40 a barrel,
poised for a weekly gain of 7percent. U.S. crude was also
up 0.5 percent at $46.30, on track for an increase of nearly 6
percent for the week.
The two benchmarks are still up 20 percent or more in April,
with Brent on track for its largest monthly gain since May 2009.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by Jermey Gaunt)