GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb as Brexit, Grexit risks ease

By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 25 Easing concerns over several
major global risks helped stock markets rise robustly for a
second day on Wednesday, underpinned by gains in oil and metals
prices and data showing the U.S. economy can deal with a hike in
interest rates.
Traders say several polls showing Britain will vote strongly
to stay in the European Union in a referendum in June have done
more than just support sterling, up 5 percent in trade-weighted
terms from lows hit in April.
A new debt deal for Greece also looked to have headed off
the risk of another round of uncertainty over its finances and
even its future in the euro zone after a funding crisis a year
ago, pushing European stock markets higher across the board.
"The agreement should ensure that Greece remains little
source of negative headline risk throughout the rest of the
year," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.
"The big question over the next 12 months is how quickly
capital controls can be lifted and the economy can gradually
return towards a path to normality."
Greek banks were up about 1 percent, while the
European banking index rose 2 percent. Shares in Alpha
Bank, Eurobank Erasias, Caxiabank
and Deutsche Bank rose between 1.8 percent and 4.4
percent.
The chances of a June or July rise in U.S. interest rates,
close to zero at the start of the month, have revived in the
past 10 days, boosting the dollar and again raising the issue of
how able financial markets globally are to absorb the increase.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
, however, rose 1.8 percent, their best one-day
gain since late March. Japan's Nikkei closed up 1.6
percent as exporters got a boost from a weaker yen.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 2.4 percent, but
China shares surrendered early gains and
slipped into the red amid concerns about sluggish growth in the
world's second-largest economy.
Policy sensitive two-year U.S. notes were yielding 0.9264
after rising to a 10-week high of 0.930 percent, and
upbeat U.S. home sales supported the view that the economy there
at least may be strong enough to deal with a rise in rates.
Several bookmakers shortened the odds on Britain voting to
stay in the European Union to 1/7, indicating around an 85
percent chance of that outcome. Sterling touched a 3-week peak
of $1.4665 in response, while implied volatilities on sterling
options fell to their lowest in almost a month.
The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies, close
to a two-month high.
"If the UK votes to remain it would give the green light for
the Fed to resume rate hikes in July assuming that they haven't
already raised rates before the referendum," said Lee Hardman, a
currency strategist with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in London.
Many emerging market currencies felt the dollar's heat but
the Turkish lira jumped 1.6 percent off near
four-month lows on Tuesday after investor-friendly deputy prime
minister Mehmet Simsek kept his post in the government.
Oil held firm, helped by a rise in overall risk appetite and
expectations of a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.
U.S. crude futures rose 1.3 percent to $49.25 per
barrel, having hit a 7-1/2-month high of $49.45. Brent crude
futures gained 1.3 percent to $49.24 per barrel.
