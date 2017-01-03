GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks up on upbeat data; oil falls

* Oil falls after hitting 18-month high
NEW YORK, Jan 3 The U.S. dollar touched a
14-year high boosted by strong data, while upbeat figures out of
China and Europe lifted debt yields and major stock markets got
off to a higher start in the new year.
Crude oil gave up a 2-percent advance and was trading
negative, weighed by the strong dollar, as U.S. factory activity
accelerated to a two-year high in December amid a surge in
measures of new orders and employment.
Inflation rose in Germany and France, providing the euro
zone bank with evidence its loose monetary policy is working,
while Chinese data showed the fastest factory output growth in
six years.
On Wall Street, stocks rose on the upbeat data, with the
Nasdaq Composite hitting a record intraday high and both the S&P
500 and Dow industrials not far from their historic highs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.05 points,
or 0.13 percent, to 19,787.65, the S&P 500 gained 8.02
points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,246.85 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 18.50 points, or 0.34 percent, to 5,401.62.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.53
percent, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.14 percent.
Emerging market stocks rose 0.49 percent.
Earlier, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose 0.5 percent.
The dollar rose boosted by the strong U.S. data and
on continued bets that the Federal Reserve will have to raise
rates this year to keep up with inflation and growth brought by
a planned fiscal stimulus from the incoming Trump
administration.
"Job growth appears to be picking up, orders are picking up
quite strongly, prices are increasing quite strongly as well,"
said Shaun Osborne, currency strategist at Scotia Capital in
Toronto.
"That suggests the (Federal Reserve) is going to have to
remain active in this kind of environment. So this on the whole
is a generally constructive set of data for the dollar here in a
time of the year where typically the dollar does quite well."
The dollar index gained 0.84 percent. The euro fell
0.32 percent to $1.0424 and the pound dropped 0.13 percent to
$1.2259.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose as traders sought risk.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit a session high at 2.518
percent. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 7/32 in
price to yield 2.4573 percent.
Oil prices fell after hitting an 18-month high. Traders said
crude prices were buoyed earlier in the day by hopes that a deal
between OPEC and other big oil exporters to cut production,
which kicked in on Sunday, will drain a global supply glut.
"The dollar strength is certainly weighing on oil prices,"
said Andrew Lipow, president of energy consulting firm Lipow Oil
Associates in Houston.
U.S. crude last fell 2.4 percent to $52.42 a barrel
and Brent traded at $55.55, down 2.2 percent on the day.
Spot gold gained 0.9 percent to $1,162.16 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures rose 1.0 percent to $1,163.00 an
ounce.
