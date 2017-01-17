GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump, Brexit uncertainty hit stocks and dollar, gold jumps

* Dollar slips, bond prices rise on Trump comments
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Stocks and the dollar fell and
gold rose on Tuesday as investors looked for safety after
President-elect Donald Trump said the U.S. currency was too
strong, while sterling jumped as UK Prime Minister Theresa May
promised Parliament a vote on Brexit.
Wall Street opened lower, weighed down by financial and
healthcare stocks, and U.S. Treasury prices gained on concerns
about Trump's protectionist trade policies. Ahead of Friday's
inauguration, investors were waiting to see if Trump would
follow through on pledges for tax cuts, infrastructure spending
and lighter regulation.
Investors fled the dollar after Trump said U.S. companies
could not compete with China "because our currency is too
strong. And it's killing us", in remarks published on the Wall
Street Journal's website on Monday.
"We see the dollar over-valued against all the main
currencies," said asset manager Allianz's chief economist,
Stefan Hofrichter.
The dollar was down 0.8 percent against a basket of major
currencies, while the euro rose almost 1 percent against
the dollar.
The pound, meanwhile, rose as high as $1.2398
before paring gains. It was last up 2.6 percent in sterling's
biggest daily rise against the dollar since October 2008 after
May said Britain would leave the EU's single market but would
seek maximum access to it through a new trade agreement.
The yen hit a six-week high of 112.70 against the
U.S. currency as investors sought shelter.
Around 11:15 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 45.53 points, or 0.23 percent, to 19,840.2, the
S&P 500 lost 5.77 points, or 0.253667 percent, to
2,268.87 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.88 points,
or 0.5 percent, to 5,546.23.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
17/32 in price to yield 2.32 percent, down from 2.38 percent
late on Friday. Yields earlier fell to 2.305 percent, the lowest
since Nov. 30.
"We're still in the midst of the weak dollar, lower-yield
trade," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN
Financial in Memphis. "It seems to represent a reversal from
last year, and renewed uncertainty about Brexit and U.S. fiscal
policy and the need to stay in Treasuries to diversify."
Gold was up 1 percent at $1,215.9 an ounce and hit
its highest point since Nov. 22. It was on track for seven
consecutive days of gains.
"The precious metal is clearly the beneficiary of this risk
off appetite and traders are building their hedge," said Naeem
Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets UK Ltd.
Britain's FTSE 100 share index fell 0.08 percent,
extending losses as May spoke. The FTSEurofirst 300
index of major European stocks was down 0.1 percent.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed down 1.5 percent at
its lowest in more than a month.
Oil prices were mixed after edging higher. Brent crude
, the international benchmark, traded at $55.79 a barrel,
while U.S. crude was up 0.5 percent at $52.61.
(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York, Nigel
Stephenson and Patrick Graham in London, Shinichi Saoshiro in
Tokyo, Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru,; Editing by Catherine
Evans and Dan Grebler)