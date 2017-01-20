GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar recoups losses, caution sets in ahead of Trump inauguration

* Dollar choppy, mining shares a drag on stock indexes
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of
gains
* Officials in Washington D.C. prepare for massive protests
(Updates prices, adds Wall St futures)
By Vikram Subhedar
LONDON, Jan 20 The dollar recouped earlier
losses on Friday while stocks were little changed as investors
refrained from big bets ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as
U.S. president and a speech that could shed some light on his
economic policies.
Mounting questions about how Trump's administration would
carry out an ambitious agenda of lower taxes, more government
spending and looser regulations have seen a pause in the
post-election rally in risky assets.
Concerns over the details of Trump's inauguration speech
offset better-than-expected economic data from China and
comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen in which she
sounded less hawkish than the previous day.
Tens of thousands of law enforcement officers and miles of
barriers were in place in Washington D.C., as officials braced
for hundreds of thousands of people planning to celebrate or
protest the inauguration of Trump.
The dollar, which has lost some of its momentum in recent
weeks, was up 0.1 percent against six major currencies.
Stock futures on Wall Street, trading close to
all-time highs, were up 0.2 percent recovering some losses from
the previous session.
"All eyes will be on the content and style of Trump's
inauguration speech," Morgan Stanley strategists led by Hans
Redeker wrote in a note.
"The more 'Presidential' this speech comes across, the
better the outcome for markets," the strategists wrote.
European stocks were down 0.1 percent with mining
shares, the biggest beneficiaries of the reflation rally spurred
by Trump's election win, the biggest drag on the indexes.
Europe's benchmark index was poised for its worst week since
before Trump's election win last November.
Euro zone government bond yields hit one-month highs on
Friday on hopes of stronger economic growth and higher
inflation.
"Trump has been talking very strongly about his desire to
invest heavily and deliver fiscal expansion," said Matt Cairns,
fixed income strategist at Rabobank. "Now we'll see what he has
to say as president, and that could be clear soon."
Fund flows in the run-up to Friday's inauguration indicate
investors moving into less risky assets and locking in some
profits in banking stocks and high-yield debt.
Precious metals funds saw their first inflows in 10 weeks,
according to data from fund tracker EPFR and Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch while money was pulled from funds focused
on financials stocks and high-yield bonds.
Gold prices were poised for a fourth straight week of gains.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,202.7 per
ounce. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent.
Also in commodity markets, oil prices rose, supported by
expectations of tighter supply and on reports of record Chinese
demand.
China's economy grew a faster-than-expected 6.8 percent in
the fourth quarter, boosted by higher government spending and
record bank lending, giving it a tailwind heading into what is
expected to be a turbulent year.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 29
cents to $54.45. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil
futures were trading up 31 cents at $51.68 per barrel.
(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)