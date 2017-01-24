GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks recover, dollar steadies as investors eye earnings

* Wall St edges higher as earnings gather pace
* Dollar firms vs yen, euro
* U.S. yields rise after Brexit ruling, euro zone data
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks
(Updates to U.S. market open, adds details, changes dateline,
previous LONDON)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Jan 24 Stocks crept higher worldwide
on Tuesday as investors looked past U.S. President Donald
Trump's protectionist rhetoric and focused on encouraging
economic data and quarterly earnings reports.
The U.S. dollar firmed against the yen and euro after losses
in the wake of Trump's inaugural speech promising more trade
protectionism, while U.S. Treasury yields recovered from
Monday's slide.
MSCI's world index, which tracks shares in
46 countries, was up 0.33 percent, helped by signs of a revival
of economic activity around the world.
Japanese manufacturing showed the fastest expansion in
almost three years and a 5-1/2-year peak in French business
activity provided the latest proof of a nascent euro zone
recovery.
U.S. stocks recovered ground after Monday's dip.
With earnings gathering pace, investors are hoping that
corporate performance can justify market valuations, given the
recent rally that drove Wall Street to record highs.
"Whether it is political, economics or earnings, something
needs to show up to give investors another boost of confidence
that better times lie ahead," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive
officer at 50 Park Investments.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.35 points,
or 0.29 percent, to 19,857.2, the S&P 500 gained 7.57
points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,272.77 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 17.67 points, or 0.32 percent, to 5,570.61.
Yahoo rose 4 percent after the company reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue and said the
sale of its core internet business to Verizon should be
completed in the second quarter.
European earnings season got off to a rocky start with
profit warnings from BT Group and Aryzta sending
their shares sharply lower, but the weakness was offset by gains
in Italian financials and mining stocks.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.26
percent at 1,429.14.
The U.S. dollar rebounded against the yen and euro
, offsetting recent losses related to the change in U.S.
leadership, as bargain hunters stepped in and bought back the
currency still viewed as having the best economic outlook in the
developed world.
"When you take the spotlight more toward Europe and Britain
and Brexit, you start looking at the dollar as a better
long-term option," said Juan Perez, currency trader at Tempus
Consulting in Washington.
Perez, however, said that investors are still worried about
Trump's plan to renegotiate the North American Free Trade
Agreement with Mexico and Canada and his abandonment of the
Trans Pacific Trade Partnership with Asian countries.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major rivals, was little changed at 100.100.
The steadier dollar weighed on gold prices, which fell from
a two-month peak. Spot gold was down 0.39 percent to
$1,212.66 an ounce.
U.S. Treasury debt yields rose, in step with their European
counterparts, following a high court ruling on Britain's
decision to quit the European Union and encouraging data on euro
zone manufacturing.
Yields, however, pared some gains as U.S. existing home
sales fell as supply hit a 17-year low, reviving worries about
the housing sector.
The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
was up 3 basis points at 2.428 percent.
Oil prices rose on evidence that the market is tightening as
lower production by OPEC and other exporters drains stocks,
though increased drilling in the United States could keep a lid
on prices.
Brent crude was up 0.71 percent at $55.62 a barrel,
while U.S. crude was up 1.18 percent at $53.37.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Additional reporting by
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Yashaswini Swamynathan
in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)