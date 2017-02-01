GLOBAL MARKETS-Savaged dollar steadies ahead of Fed, stocks rise

* Dollar pares losses after worst year start in 3 decades
* Dollar steadies after slump on U.S. devaluation complaint
* Fed seen on hold amid much policy uncertainty
* European shares climb as risk appetite creeps back
* Apple stock up 3 pct after bell on strong iPhone sales
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Feb 1 World stocks made their first gain
in five days on Wednesday as the dollar steadied from turbulence
after the Trump administration accused Germany, Japan and China
of devaluing their currencies to gain a trade advantage.
The U.S. currency suffered its worst January in three
decades after President Donald Trump complained that every
"other country lives on devaluation".
Bargain hunters nudged the dollar up 0.15 percent in
Asian and European trading, reassuring themselves that the
Federal Reserve should signal later that it still plans to raise
U.S. interest rates a number of times this year.
Healthy results from a slew of Europe's bluechips also
bolstered the mood, lifting its main bourses 0.8 percent and
snapping a four-day losing streak for MSCI's 46-country All
World index.
Markets remained jittery however. Trump's top trade adviser
had also said on Tuesday that Germany was using a "grossly
undervalued" euro to exploit its trading partners. The
accusations drew rebuttals from German and Japanese officials,
but looked likely to run for some time.
"The issue is at what point do investors get concerned that
the potential negative shock effects from trade, immigration and
geopolitics overwhelm the positives (of potential U.S.
stimulus)," said Bluebay asset management head of Credit
Strategy David Riley.
There was little reaction to a raft of European data.
Sterling barely budged after data showed its fall since
June's UK Brexit vote had stoked the sharpest rise in factory
costs on record but had offered little boost to
exports.
Euro zone factories meanwhile started 2017 by ramping up
activity at the fastest rate for nearly six years.
"Optimism about the year ahead has risen to the highest
since the region's debt crisis," Chris Williamson, chief
business economist at the data's provider IHS Markit, noting
that inflation was also picking up.
Overnight in Asia, Japanese investors seemed relieved the
yen's 0.5 percent rise against the dollar had not been
larger. They nudged the Nikkei up 0.5 percent and MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
up 0.1 percent in a largely quiet session.
Spread betters were also tipping a modest early bounce for
Wall Street's S&P 500 and Dow Jones and a
slightly better one for the tech-heavy Nasdaq after Apple
reported a strong revival in iPhone sales.
FED ON HOLD
Chinese markets were still on holiday but surveys from the
Asian giant showed manufacturing and services activity continued
to expand in January.
Exports from tech bellwether South Korea also grew at the
fastest pace in almost five years, another sign the global
economy had been on the mend before all the talk of U.S.
protectionism darkened the air.
Investors' hopes for a fiscal boost to the world's largest
economy under Trump have been tempered by controversial and
protectionist policies that have seen him suspend travel to the
United States from seven Muslim-majority countries.
The policy uncertainty only added to expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will keep interest rates steady when it
concludes a two-day meeting later Wednesday.
The retreat in the dollar also boosted a range of
commodities, with copper near two-month highs.
Oil was restrained by ongoing high supplies despite an
OPEC-led production cut which Russia is set to also join. Prices
remained within a narrow trading band. Brent crude oil
for April added 15 cents to $55.72, while U.S. crude rose
15 cents to $52.95.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)