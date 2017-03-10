GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as jobs data points to rate hike, crude falls

(Updates to U.S. markets open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)

* Wall Street gains on robust jobs data

* Crude falls anew as glut worries persist

* Euro zone bank shares rise on ECB expectations

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, March 10 Crude oil resumed a downward drift and global equity markets rose on Friday after a robust U.S. jobs report drove home the strength of the American economy and set the stage for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next week.

U.S. employment increased more than expected in February and wages rose steadily, providing the Fed a green light to raise rates at a policy-setting meeting on March 15.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 235,000 jobs as the construction sector recorded its largest gain in nearly a decade due to unseasonably warm weather, the U.S. Labor Department said.

"There's nothing here that's going to keep the Fed from hiking interest rates next week," said Heidi Learner, chief economist at Savills Studley, a unit of Savills Plc in New York.

The perceived chances that the U.S. central bank will hike rates next week rose to 92 percent after the jobs report, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares on Wall Street posted broad-based gains while banking stocks in the euro zone hit their highest in more than a year on expectations the European Central Bank will tighten policy in 2018, if not before.

The ECB on Thursday indicated less urgency for more policy action and signaled an optimistic outlook for the euro zone economy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European companies rose 0.08 percent to 1,471.88. MSCI's all-country world stock index rose 0.46 percent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.1 points, or 0.05 percent, to 20,868.29. The S&P 500 gained 3.79 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,368.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.07 points, or 0.26 percent, to 5,853.88.

Oil prices fell further on reports of heavy oversupply in spite of production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Brent crude oil fell 52 cents at $51.67 a barrel, while U.S. crude was 45 cents lower at $48.83.

Analysts said they expected a period of market consolidation after this week's heavy declines, but another sell-off is possible if investors are forced to sell loss-making contracts.

"The market remains overwhelmingly long and any further weakness will force additional reductions," Saxo Bank's head of commodity strategy, Ole Hansen, told Reuters Global Oil Forum.

The euro zone's main gauge of borrowing costs was set for its biggest fortnightly rise in nearly two years as investors prepared for U.S. rate hikes and eventually in Europe.

In sovereign debt markets, yields on Germany's 10-year bond - an indication of the rate at which a country can borrow on financial markets - climbed 7 basis points to 0.49 percent , a level last seen in January 2016 as funds ditched safe-haven German bonds.

"With the global economy now in firm recovery, central banks are gradually unplugging life support, a reality bond investors still cannot bear watching," said Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan.

The dollar fell after the U.S. jobs report showed wages rose less than expected, tempering expectations for a spate of future interest rate increases.

The euro was up 0.85 percent to $1.0665.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major world currencies, fell 0.42 percent to 101.420, its lowest in nearly a week.

The dollar also fell to its lowest in nearly a week against the Swiss franc, dipping to 1.0083 francs. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by James Dalgleish)