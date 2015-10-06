REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cling to 5th day of gains in best run since April

(Refiles with correct day in first paragraph)
* Diminishing U.S. rate hike expectations weigh on dollar
* Wall Street mixed in early deals
* Aussie rises on robust central bank message
* Nikkei lifted by BOJ speculation, TPP trade deal
* Brent oil edges above $50 a barrel
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Oct 6 World stocks were heading for a
fifth straight day of gains on Tuesday and their best run since
April, helped by bets on more support from the world's main
central banks and as oil climbed back to $50 a barrel.
Asian markets had been lifted to a two-week highs by what
looks to set to be the most generous Trans-Pacific trade deal in
a generation and Europe held the momentum.
Wall Street was mixed in early deals, with the Dow Jones
Industrial Average up 0.1 percent, and the S&P 500
and the Nasdaq Composite both shedding 0.1 percent.
London's FTSE, Germany's and the CAC 40 in
Paris were up 0.4-0.5 percent to push the 45-country
MSCI All World index up 0.25 percent following
0.6 percent overnight gains in Asia.
Bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will have to put its rate
hike plans on hold until next year - Goldman Sachs said it
expected no move until well into 2016 - also meant the dollar
spent its third day out of the last four in the red
, which in turn helped emerging markets.
"There are three things that clients want to know at the
moment," said Vasileios Gkionakis Global Head of FX Strategy at
UniCredit. "What will the Fed do, what will the ECB do and what
effect will it have on emerging markets."
Nerves about the health of the global economy had been
rattled again earlier by an unexpected fall in German industrial
orders as demand from China and regions outside Europe weakened.
The data predated the Volkswagen emissions test scandal,
which economists say may have done more damage to German
exports.
That was expected to be followed by a cut to the
International Monetary Fund's latest growth forecasts, following
a volatile few months for many economies.
The dollar's sluggishness meant the euro and the yen
made ground despite a growing expectation of more
stimulus from the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan in
coming months.
The Australian dollar was the standout performer
among major currencies, helped by an unexpectedly relaxed
message from its central bank on threats to growth, dampening
speculation of further rate cuts this year.
The Aussie has been one of the big losers from a slowdown in
China over the past year but some traders said much was now
priced in, especially given signs Australian miners might be
taking market share.
"The message from the RBA seems to be steady as it goes,
there is no panic," said Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio
investment at currency managers Millennium Global Investments in
London. "They don't sound like they want to cut."
BOJ JOB
The recent rebound in commodity markets also resumed after a
morning wobble in Europe.
Brent crude climbed above $50 a barrel having failed
to breach that level overnight, while copper and
other industrial metals were trying for a third straight day of
gains.
The mood overnight in Asia had been upbeat. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 0.6 percent to touch its highest since Sept. 18.
Japan's Nikkei ended up 1 percent, extending its
rebound from an eight-month low hit a week ago on sustained
speculation that the central bank might add to its already
enormous stimulus programme.
The Bank of Japan began its two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday. It is widely expected to hold monetary policy steady
but pressure is building on it to act.
"One of the two big persistent concerns has faded," said
Masashi Oda, senior investment officer at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Bank, referring to expectations of a near-term Fed hike, "so
investors are taking risks."
Also underpinning sentiment was a trade pact billed as the
most ambitous in a generation reached by 12 Pacific Rim
countries including the United States, Japan and Canada.
It is likely to face scepticism from U.S. lawmakers but if
approved, it would cut trade barriers and set common standards
from Vietnam to Canada which could reshape industries and costs.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)