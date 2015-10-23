GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks soar again as China rate cut dovetails Draghi

* World stocks set for 4th week of gains as euro stock climb
again
* Euro steadies at two-month low, yen at one-month low vs
dollar
* Crude oil rises but gains capped by dollar strength
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Oct 23 World stocks soared again on
Friday after China cut interest rates for the fourth time this
year, just a day after the European Central Bank signalled that
it is ready to increase the scale of its stimulus measures.
China's surprise out of hours move saw it cut it benchmark
one-year lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.35 percent and
lower big banks' reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points to
17.5 percent.
European shares and Wall Street futures kept
climbing, having jumped on Thursday's message from ECB chief
Mario Draghi that the central bank was ready to adjust "the
size, composition and duration" of its QE programme.
The FTSEurofirst was up 2 percent ahead of U.S.
trading and added to what was always going to be a fourth
straight week of gains for MSCI's 45-country All World index
.
In the FX markets, the 'offshore' yuan sagged to its
lowest in a month, while the euro stayed below $1.11 to
put the dollar on course for its biggest weekly rise against the
major currencies since late May.
"It is basically throwing more fuel into the global risk
rally after Draghi's pretty bold moves yesterday," said Alvin
Tan, an FX strategist at Societe Generale, about the China cut.
Wall Street's main markets were expected to open around
0.75-1.3 percent higher, and commodity markets from oil
to metals were buoyed by the Chinese move.
Brent climbed 0.7 percent to $48.42 a barrel, but
for those hoping for a jolt to global growth for cheap energy,
it was on track for its second straight weekly loss of almost 4
percent.
Global bond investors had two themes to weigh up.
The first, that additional Chinese stimulus could help boost
global growth, pushed up yields on benchmark U.S. treasuries and
European debt.
The second, the prospect of more ECB stimulus by the end of
the year, saw Italian and Spanish
two-year government bond yields both turn negative for the first
time ever, meaning investors effectively pay to hold them rather
than get paid.
Greece's bond 'curve' was also close to normalising, having
been distorted for months in the wake of its political crisis
that saw it teeter on the brink of leaving the euro.
"Draghi has come out and kitchen-sinked the whole thing,
everything is now on the table," said Gavin Friend, a strategist
at National Australia Bank in London.
"You combine what the ECB is now saying with (the fact) that
the Fed is not going to be going aggressively and that the Bank
of Japan is going to want to get involved, then you say
'Blimey!'"
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)