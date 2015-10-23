GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks soar on surprise China rate cut

(Updates to open in Americas, adds details of U.S. markets,
* World stocks set for fourth week of gains
* Alphabet, Microsoft shares boost U.S. equities
* Bond yields edge higher
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, Oct 23 Stock markets worldwide soared
on Friday after China cut interest rates for the fourth time
this year, just a day after the European Central Bank signaled
that it is ready to increase the scale of its stimulus measures.
Shares across Asia, Europe and the Americas climbed, having
already been boosted by Thursday's message from ECB chief Mario
Draghi that the central bank was ready to adjust "the size,
composition and duration" of its QE programme.
Wall Street rallied, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.7 percent to
reach its highest level since Aug. 20, which marked the
beginning of a selloff initially sparked by weak data out of
China.
Technology shares rallied, led by gains in Alphabet
, Amazon and Microsoft, after the
three companies reported results. The former two hit new
records, while Microsoft rose to a 15-year high.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 109.6 points,
or 0.63 percent, to 17,598.76, the S&P 500 gained 18.1
points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,070.61 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 92.72 points, or 1.88 percent, to 5,012.77.
Long-dated government debt yields rose, as the gains in
equities reduced the appeal of safe-haven bonds. China's rate
cut did not move commodities investors to bid up oil prices,
which were flat to lower.
China's surprise move saw it cut its benchmark one-year
lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.35 percent and lower big
banks' reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points to 17.5
percent.
The FTSEurofirst was up 2 percent and added to what
will be a fourth-straight week of gains for MSCI's 45-country
All World index.
In the FX markets, the offshore yuan sagged to its
lowest in a month, while the euro stayed below $1.11 to
put the dollar on course for its biggest weekly rise against
major currencies since late May.
"It is basically throwing more fuel into the global risk
rally after Draghi's pretty bold moves yesterday," said Alvin
Tan, an FX strategist at Societe Generale, about the China cut.
Global bond investors backed off safe-haven debt in the U.S.
and Germany. Additional Chinese stimulus could help global
growth, boosting yields on benchmark U.S. treasuries and
European debt. The 10-year U.S. Treasury bond fell 16/32 in
price to boost its yield to 2.087 percent.
Separately, the prospect of more ECB stimulus by the end of
the year saw Italian and Spanish
two-year government bond yields both turn negative for the first
time ever, meaning investors effectively pay to hold them rather
than get paid.
Greece's bond curve was close to normalizing, having been
distorted for months following its political crisis that saw it
teeter on the brink of leaving the euro.
"Draghi has come out and kitchen-sinked the whole thing,
everything is now on the table," said Gavin Friend, a strategist
at National Australia Bank in London.
Brent was flat at $48.09 a barrel, while U.S. crude
lost 1 percent to $44.93.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)