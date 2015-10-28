CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise as Riksbank, Apple help ease Fed wait

(Corrects Apple profit to $53.4 billion in paragraph 4)
* Euro shares rise as Riksbank boosts QE
* Caution caps moves ahead of Fed decision
* Aussie hits 3-week low after soft inflation data
* Crude oil stuck near 2-month lows
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Oct 28 European stocks rose for the
first time in three sessions on Wednesday after Sweden's central
bank increased its bond buying while other assets were steady as
investors wait to see if the Federal Reserve will clarify its
rate hike plans later.
The Fed is set to keep U.S. rates at their long-term record
lows and may struggle to convince sceptical economists that they
could still go up before the end of the year in the face of U.S.
and global economic headwinds.
The Riksbank's decision to ramp up its asset purchases by
another $7.6 billion underscored just how much the Fed would be
going against the flow if it raised rates, and was the first
reaction to what looks set to be another increase in ECB
stimulus in December.
Wall Street is seen snapping a two-day run of modest falls
when it reopens. All eyes will be on
how Apple performs after hefty sales of new iPhones
allowed it to record the biggest corporate full-year profit
ever, $53.4 billion.
Attention was otherwise firmly focused on what signal the
U.S. Fed will send later when it concludes a two-day meeting.
Markets currently only see around a 30 percent chance it
will raise rates this year and economists at Barclays said they
expected only minor changes from last month, when the Fed
flagged uncertainty about inflation and the global outlook.
"The central bankers are kind of a community of the willing
to remain accommodative with their policies so I would not
expect the Fed to diverge," added Didier Duret, chief investment
officer at ABN Amro.
The dollar was biding its time ahead of the Fed's statement
at 1800 GMT. The dollar basket was close to a 2-1/2-month
high at 96.865 as the ECB's easing hints kept the euro pinned at
$1.1050 and the yen barely budged at 120.35 yen to the dollar.
ECB chief economist Peter Praet repeated that there were no
"taboos" in terms of the measures it could take at its next
meeting in December, though two members of the bank's more
"hawkish" flank said they saw no reason for additional QE.
Oil underscored the problems central banks face in lifting
ultra-low global inflation, with both Brent and U.S. crude
notching more than one-month lows before clawing back to $47.12
and $43.57 respectively ahead of U.S. trading.
ECB SIGNAL
The Riksbank's move was one of the most eye-catching of the
day. Seeking to head off a sharp rise in the crown, it increased
its bond buying and suggested it could keep Swedish interest
rates negative for longer than originally envisaged.
That sent Sweden's 10-year government bond yields to
two-month lows and pushed Stockholm's stock market
towards a two-month high. The crown also briefly hit a two-month
low against the euro before a sprightly rebound.
"They (Riksbank) increased QE and that was in reaction to
the ECB's signal on (increasing) QE," said Manuel Oliveri an FX
Strategist at Crédit Agricole. "ECB easing is putting pressure
on others too."
Corporate results also helped push European stocks higher
, with brewing giant Heineken topping
the FTSEurofirst 300 leaderboard with a near 4 percent rise
after reporting strong sales.
Volkswagen jumped 3.5 after its results came in
better than feared following its recent emissions test cheating
scandal.
Asia trading had a cautious feel overnight.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.9 percent as Shanghai stocks lost
1.7 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.8 percent and
Indonesia's dropped 1.4 percent.
Tokyo's Nikkei bucked the trend and rose 0.6 percent
on bargain hunting following the previous day's fall.
Finance and insurance stocks had again weighed on Chinese
indexes, as investors continued to digest weak bank earnings and
deposit rate liberalisation, while U.S.-China tensions rumbled
on over naval patrols in the South China Sea.
The Australian dollar dropped to a three-week low
after soft inflation data paved the way for a further interest
rate cut, possibly as soon as the central bank's Nov. 3 policy
meeting.
It struggled near $0.7131, having lost about 1
percent on the day. Commodity currencies such as the Canadian
dollar were also hit by the overnight slide in oil prices. It
steadied at C$1.3236 after a 0.9 percent pop up.
Metals prices retreated and MSCI's benchmark
emerging market index fell for a third straight day,
though there was some welcome respite for Russia's rouble after
a run of heavy falls.
U.S. treasury yields, meanwhile, were a shade
higher as bond traders squared up ahead of the Fed. At the same
time bets on more ECB stimulus pushed the equivalent yields on
German Bunds to a six month low.
($1 = 8.4215 Swedish crowns)
