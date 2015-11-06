GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar jumps to 7-month high after strong U.S. payrolls figures

* U.S. payrolls beat expectations, odds for Fed hike rise
* Dollar jumps 1 percent, U.S. yields also rise
* Gold falls to three-month low
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 6 The dollar jumped more than 1
percent to a 7-month high and benchmark U.S. bond yields rose to
their highest in five years on Friday, after forecast-beating
jobs data left investors eyeing the first rise in U.S. interest
rates in almost a decade next month.
The health of the U.S. labour market is one of the key
factors in the Fed's thinking and the non-farm payrolls figures
showed 271,000 jobs were added in the U.S. economy last month,
easily topping expectations of 180,000. That was the largest
rise since December 2014, with wages also rising at a robust
clip.
The unemployment rate fell to 5 percent while payrolls data
for August and September were revised to show 12,000 more jobs
created than previously reported.
"It's obviously a pretty strong number and I think that it
probably certainly has the Fed thinking that it might be time to
raise interest rates, but it looks pretty solid across the
board. Unemployment rate at 5 percent looks as though we saw
decent growth across all sectors," Swarthmore Group portfolio
manager Kurt Brunner in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania said.
U.S. futures prices pointed to a weak start for Wall Street,
while the dollar index built on its recent rally to rise
to 99.319, its highest since mid-April. The dollar rose more
than 1 percent against most major currencies such as the euro
, the yen and the British pound.
The odds for a December rate rise rose with traders now
pricing in a 72-percent chance of a move.
European shares lost ground while German Bund futures
fell half a point before retreating to trade 26 ticks
lower on the day at 156.03.
With the two-year Treasury yield rising to its highest in
five years, the gap between U.S. and German yields hit its
widest since late 2006 at 124 basis points.
Elsewhere, sterling fell to a six-month low against the
dollar and also slipped against the euro, a day after it had
been sent tumbling by the Bank of England kicking a UK rate hike
down the road.
It fell to $1.5029, down 1.3 percent on day, while
the euro was up 0.3 percent at 71.35 pence.
"With a near-term (BoE) hiking cycle off the table, the
rationale for being long sterling has disappeared. We recommend
turning short sterling against the dollar," Deutsche Bank
currency strategist, Oliver Harvey, said.
The stronger dollar added downward pressure to crude oil,
which was already dragged down by oversupply concerns, and to
OPEC currencies.
U.S. crude edged down to $45 a barrel, after falling
more than 2 percent in the previous session.
Spot gold fell to $1,087 an ounce, a three-month low,
and was on track for a 4.5 percent loss for the week.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London; Editing by
Louise Ireland)