GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares set for worst week since Sept after commodity rout

* Commodity prices linger near multi-year lows
* Fed officials speak in favour of rate hike
* Euro set to end the week in positive territory
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 13 European shares were set for
their biggest weekly fall since September on Friday after
commodity prices tumbled to multi-year lows on worries over a
glut in supply and slower global economic growth.
The FTSEurofirst 300 fell 1 percent, down 2.9
percent for the week and set for its biggest weekly loss in ten.
Basic resources stocks were down more than 5.9
percent this week, with energy shares down 4.8 percent over the
same period.
"The markets are alarmed that there have been further sharp
falls in commodity prices," Russ Mould, investment director at
AJ Bell, said in a note.
"There is increasing evidence that global growth is slowing
and investor confidence has been hit as a result."
Commodity prices showed some signs of stabilisation,
although they remained near multi-year lows.
Oil prices edged away from two-month lows, having tumbled to
near six and a half year lows this week. Prices had dipped to
levels last seen in August after concerns over Chinese growth
rocked markets.
U.S. crude futures touched a 2-1/2 month low of
$41.38 per barrel on a persistent rise in U.S. stockpiles and
were poised for a 5 percent decline for the week.
Copper, often seen as a good gauge of the world's
economic health because of its extensive industrial use, touched
a six-year low of $4,787.50 per tonne, below its August trough.
It was set for a 3.6 percent loss for the week.
James Butterfill, Head of Research & Investment Strategy at
ETF Securities, said he expected the supply of copper to tighten
as mining firms cut back on capital expenditure.
"We expect miners to continue to cut capex, which raises
concerns over their longer term profitability," he said.
"That's why we think we're nearing the floor in copper ...
as the cuts in capex will lead to a constriction on supply.
Markets have also priced in a big contraction in Chinese
consumption, which the data is not supporting."
Gold edged back up to $1,086.02 from a six-year low
of $1,074.26 per ounce.
RATE HIKE
Futures on Wall Street were down 0.2 percent. On
Thursday various Fed officials lined up behind a likely December
interest rate hike.
Stanley Fischer, the Fed's second-in-command, noted that the
central bank could move next month to raise interest rates,
while New York Fed President William Dudley said the risk of
waiting too long was now roughly in balance with the risk of
moving too soon to normalise rates.
U.S. retail sales, due later on Friday, will be closely
monitored for further clues about the likely timing of a U.S.
rate hike.
Bets that the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates
for the first time in almost a decade next month saw investors
pull out of Treasuries at the fastest rate in 1-1/2 years over
the last week, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.
The big beneficiaries were European equity funds which are
being buoyed by the prospect of another dose of Mario Draghi's
stimulus from the European Central Bank next month, notching
their 24th week of gains in the last 26.
Expectations that the Fed may hike rates while the ECB may
ease policy further has pushed the two-year US-German yield gap
to its widest in 9 years and the 5-year spread to its widest
since 1999.
December could also be the first time since bond markets
crashed in May 1994 that the Fed raises interest rates as Europe
cuts.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against a basket of six of its major peers, has edged back from
Tuesday's seven-month high of 99.50 to last trade at 98.659,
flat on the day.
The dollar was also flat at 122.60 yen, off Monday's
2-1/2-month peak of 123.60.
The euro slipped 0.3 percent to $1.0786, remaining
under pressure after the ECB's Draghi singled out the currency's
more robust performance since May as one driver for a
"weakening" outlook on inflation on Thursday.
However, the euro looked set to end the week in positive
territory, its loss on the day leaving it well above $1.0700 and
stymying those who had expected the greenback to surge again
after very strong jobs data a week ago.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 1.4 percent.
Japan's Nikkei closed down 0.5 percent, snapping a
seven-day winning streak, while the Shanghai Composite index
slipped 1.4 percent.
MSCI's ACWI, the index compiler's broadest gauge of world
shares covering 46 markets fell to its lowest
level in a month, having slipped 3.5 percent from its 2
1/2-month high touched on Nov 4.
