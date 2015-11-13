GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, copper hits 6-year low on China worries

* U.S. stocks down after weak retail sales

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Nov 13 Global stock indexes fell on Friday as copper slid to a six-year low on increasing worries over slower economic growth in China and a glut in supply.

Weaker-than-expected October retail sales weighed on U.S. stocks in early trading, while U.S. Treasuries yields fell to their lowest in a week after the retail data. Oil prices extended recent losses as supply concerns persisted.

The move in copper follows data out of China this week that pointed to weakness in that economy, including industrial output hitting a seven-month low in October.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange earlier hit $4,787.50 a tonne. The metal used in power and construction was last down 0.4 percent at $4,805, and is down more than 3 percent this week so far.

The supply of copper could tighten as mining firms cut back on capital expenditures, said James Butterfill, head of Research & Investment Strategy at ETF Securities.

"We expect miners to continue to cut capex, which raises concerns over their longer-term profitability," he said.

The MSCI all-country world index lost 1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 fell 1 percent and was down 2.9 percent for the week and set for its biggest weekly loss in 10.

Along with the retail data, a disappointing forecast from Cisco hurt sentiment in the U.S. stock market.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 142.04 points, or 0.81 percent, to 17,306.03, the S&P 500 lost 15.81 points, or 0.77 percent, to 2,030.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.99 points, or 1.06 percent, to 4,952.09.

Commerce Department data showed U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in October amid a surprise decline in automobile purchases.

"People's confidence that the consumer can somehow offset this industrial recession that we've had is really being shaken to the core with the disappointing numbers from some of these major retailers," said James Abate, CIO of Centre Funds.

The day's data reinforced the view of modest economic growth and tame inflation, pushing U.S. bond yields down.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up 12/32 in price with a yield of 2.276 percent.

The dollar edged higher against major currencies as investors focused on expectations the Federal Reserve still may raise interest rates in December.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of world currencies, rose 0.4 percent, moving it closer to ending the week in the black.

The dollar has fallen this week as profit-taking on short positions sent it lower.

On Thursday various Fed officials lined up behind a likely December interest rate hike.

Stanley Fischer, the Fed's second-in-command, noted that the central bank could move next month to raise interest rates, while New York Fed President William Dudley said the risk of waiting too long was now roughly in balance with the risk of moving too soon to normalize rates.

Oil prices fell on more concerns about swelling stocks.

Brent crude was down 28 cents at $4.78 per barrel and was on track for roughly a 7 percent weekly loss, while U.S. crude fell by $1.06 to $40.69 a barrel.

(Additional reporting by Ailstair Smout in London, Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones and Nick Zieminski)