GLOBAL MARKETS- Dollar hits highest since March, world stocks mixed

* Dollar at highest since March vs currency basket
* U.S. stocks down after long weekend; Asia dips, Europe up
* Oil rises ahead of ECB meeting, OPEC on Friday
* ECB stimulus expectations lift European stocks
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Nov 30 The dollar hit an
eight-and-a-half-month high against key world currencies Monday
as the prospect of further European Central Bank stimulus
dragged the euro down to its weakest since mid-April.
Global stock markets were mixed, with Wall Street dropping
after a long weekend and ahead of a crucial jobs report Friday,
while European shares rose. Still, the three major U.S. indexes
were set to end the month higher for a second straight month.
"We're coming off a quiet holiday week and we have a lot of
hurdles to cross this week with all the data that we're
expecting," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James
in St. Petersburg, Florida.
At 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 19.61 points, or 0.11 percent, to 17,778.88,
the S&P 500 lost 3.05 points, or 0.15 percent, to
2,087.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.09 points,
or 0.1 percent, to 5,122.44.
The week is likely to highlight the divergent outlooks for
interest rates in the United States and the euro zone which may
set the tone for markets early next year.
European shares were lifted by the prospect of the ECB
unveiling an extension of its bond-buying program at a Thursday
meeting. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was up 0.2 percent and was set for a 2 percent monthly gain.
In contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise
interest rates in December for the first time in nearly a
decade.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, touched its highest since
mid-March and was on track for a 3 percent monthly gain.
The euro, which dropped to its lowest since
mid-April, fell 0.2 percent against the dollar to $1.0572 and
was on track for its biggest monthly drop since March.
"We are probably with the consensus, the Fed is going to
tighten, the ECB is going to ease, so the euro will go lower to
about 1.05 and then that will be your lot (for the year)," said
Sanjiv Shah, chief investment officer with Sun Global in London.
The MSCI index of world stocks was off 0.24
percent by late morning and was on track for a 0.8 percent
decline for November.
Earlier, shares fell in Asia. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8
percent and was on course to drop 2.8 percent for the month,
after making its first gains in six months in October.
The Shanghai Composite ended up 0.3 percent Monday
after Chinese stocks fell more than 5 percent on Friday.
Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil prices,
rose 1 percent, or 46 cents, to $45.32 per barrel. It remained
on track for a 10 percent fall this month. U.S. crude
futures were up 1.3 percent, or 53 cents, at $42.24
Gold, which is on track for its worst month since
June 2013, last traded up 0.3 percent at $1,061.87 an ounce.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes were up
3/32 in price to yield 2.214 percent.
