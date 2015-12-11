GLOBAL MARKETS-No cheer as China yuan hits 4-1/2-year low, oil at 7-year low

* European, Asian equity markets in red, Wall Street seen
lower
* China's yuan sees longest slide in decade
* Russian rouble falls 2 pct; c.bank holds rates steady
* Oil slides to new 7-year low as IEA warns of glut
* Dollar on track for losing week as long positions cut
(Updates throughout)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Dec 11 World stocks were on the brink of
a two-month low on Friday, as beaten-down oil prices, a slide in
China's yuan to 4-1/2 year lows and turbulence in emerging
markets created a sombre mood.
Renewed volatility in oil markets and worries about China,
the world's biggest commodities consumer, have pressured many
markets ahead of a widely anticipated interest rate hike by the
U.S. Federal Reserve next week.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, fell for a fifth straight day as
emerging markets tumbled again and European shares hit
a two-month low. U.S. stock futures pointed to
losses on Wall Street.
The euro was a touch firmer against the dollar after
pulling back from a rise above $1.10 earlier this week.
But the most striking currency moves came from emerging
markets. South African's rand hit a new record low
following this week's dismissal of the finance minister and
Russia's rouble slumped 2 percent on weak oil prices,
holding lower after the country's central bank left rates
steady.
"Emerging markets are looking shaky - there are a whole
number of things going on and number one is weakness in oil
prices which is clearly hurting commodity exporters'
currencies," said Investec chief economist Philip Shaw.
"Everyone is also looking toward the Fed next week and
there's a tug of war between an aversion to higher interest
rates in the U.S. and getting closure," he said.
U.S. retail sales, inflation and consumer sentiment data due
between 1330 GMT and 1500 GMT could cement
expectations that the Fed is gearing up to hike rates for the
first time in a decade at its Dec. 15-16 meeting.
Fed fund futures place an 85 percent chance of the Fed
raising rates next week.
YUAN GOING DOWN
China's yuan fell to 4-1/2 year low at 6.4564 per dollar
and posted its longest weekly losing streak in a
decade, raising questions about how far Beijing intends to let
the currency depreciate.
China's economic growth is within a reasonable range but the
economy still faces challenges, Premier Li Keqiang said on
Friday.
European shares fell 1.5 percent,
declining for a fourth straight session, while MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hit a
two-month low and posted a weekly loss of just over 3 percent.
Emerging market stocks were down for an eighth day
running and on course for their worst week since September,
while Chinese shares closed lower ahead of a spate of
economic data scheduled to be released on Saturday.
"We are in risk-off mode," said Piotr Matys, emerging market
currency strategist at Rabobank in London.
"Another round of selling in commodities with oil prices at
new lows has sent global stocks lower and emerging market
commodity currencies are under pressure."
NO RESPITE FOR OIL
Crude oil prices hit fresh seven-year lows as the
International Energy Agency (IEA) warned global oversupply could
worsen in the new year.
Brent slipped below $39 per barrel for the first
time since December 2008, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
U.S. crude futures fell to $36.12, their lowest since
February 2009.
The sharp fall in oil prices since OPEC said last week it
would keep production high has fuelled expectations for lower
inflation, helping push down European government bond yields.
German bond yields were set to record their biggest weekly
fall in four weeks as weak oil prices helped boost expectations
that low inflation may lead to further easing from the European
Central Bank.
Elsewhere, the dollar index, which tracks the U.S.
currency against a basket of six major rivals, edged down
slightly. It was on track for a weekly loss of about 0.6 percent
after investors trimmed dollar-long positions before the Fed
meeting.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)