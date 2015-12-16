GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities advance, dollar flat before Fed decision

* Fed seen hiking rates for first time since 2006
* U.S., European shares higher ahead of Fed announcement
* Dollar flat as traders stick on the sidelines
* Oil resumes slide after bounce in prior sessions
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 16 Global equity markets advanced
and the dollar held steady on Wednesday as investors prepared
for what is widely anticipated to be the first rise in U.S.
interest rates in nearly a decade.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will make its announcement at 2
p.m. (1900 GMT) and will be followed by a news conference by Fed
Chair Janet Yellen to elaborate on the central bank's latest
policy statement.
The rate rise is largely priced in, as traders see more than
an 80-percent chance the central bank will lift its targeted
rate range to 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent from the current zero
to 0.25 percent range, according to CME Group's FedWatch
program.
The move, while modest, will signal a broader comfort by the
central bank in the health of the U.S. economy. Many market
participants are expecting the Fed to indicate a gradual
approach with the pace of future hikes.
"There is always that slight chance they won't raise, but it
is very, very slight at this point," said Keith Bliss, senior
vice-president at Cuttone & Co in New York.
"I give the odds of them not doing anything even lower than
what the fed funds futures are showing."
Markets have been volatile in recent weeks due to declines
in oil prices, which have hurt balance sheets of highly-indebted
energy companies and raised alarms on high-yield debt markets.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.3 points, or
0.18 percent, to 17,557.21, the S&P 500 gained 5.72
points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,049.13 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 11.97 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,007.33.
MSCI's all-country world index rose 0.7
percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
rallied 2.8 percent.
Brent crude slid 3.1 percent at $37.25 after
snapping a six-day losing streak on Tuesday on fresh evidence of
growing global oversupply. U.S. crude dropped 4.1 percent
at $35.83.
In the currency market, there was mainly fine tuning ahead
of the Fed decision.
The dollar index, down 0.05 percent at 98.167 held
near a near one-week high versus a basket of other major
currencies on hesitation ahead the Fed decision. The euro
advanced 0.2 percent at $1.0943.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes lost 10/32 in
price to yield 2.3013 percent.
Gold rose 1.3 percent to 1,074.71 an ounce, buoyed by
expectation of a slow pace of tightening by the Fed.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)