GLOBAL MARKETS-China selloff sparks gloomy 2016 start for stocks

* European shares down 2.5 percent after China stocks sink
* Chinese factory activity shrinks for 10th month
* Oil jumps on Saudi-Iran tensions; pares some gains
* Bond yields fall as investors look for safe havens
(Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 4 Global equity markets fell on
Monday while gold and bonds rose after a 7 percent slide in
Chinese shares, sparked by weak economic data, rekindled worries
over global growth on the first day of trading in 2016.
Rising tensions in the Middle East also increased demand for
safe-haven assets. Global benchmark Brent crude rose above $38 a
barrel as some speculated a breakdown in diplomatic ties between
Saudi Arabia and Iran could result in oil supply restrictions.
Worries that the weak Chinese data could portend slower
world economic growth hurt Wall Street and sent key indexes down
more than 2 percent in early trading.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 351.01 points,
or 2.01 percent, to 17,074.02, the S&P 500 slid 38.46
points, or 1.88 percent, to 2,005.48 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 127.45 points, or 2.55 percent, to 4,879.96.
China's yuan currency hit its lowest in more
than four years after the central bank lowered its guidance rate
and factory activity contracted for a 10th straight month in
December, at a sharper pace than November.
Stocks in Europe fell sharply, with Germany's DAX index
tumbling 4.0 percent and the pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index slipping 2.4 percent.
The sell-off in China triggered a circuit-breaker that
suspended equities trading nationwide for the first time and put
at risk months of regulatory work to restore market stability.
In the United States, the iShares China large-cap ETF
fell 3.7 percent, it's biggest single-day slide since a 4.5
percent drop in September.
Investors are warranted to worry about global growth as the
factory numbers may not fully indicate how quickly China has
been slowing down, said Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment
strategist at Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"The China 7 percent drop last night and the close of the
market, along with Saudi Arabia, are causing investors to
rethink to their growth estimates and the geopolitical risk
that's really out there," Mendelsohn said.
OIL RALLIES
Crude oil futures rallied as much as 4 percent as the
Saudi-Iranian tensions raised fears over the security of oil
supplies from the Middle East, estimated to hold about half of
the world's proven oil reserves.
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, cut
diplomatic ties with Iran on Sunday in response to the storming
of its embassy in Tehran, following Riyadh's execution of a
prominent Shi'ite cleric on Saturday.
Brent rose 3.94 percent to $38.75 a barrel and U.S.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 2.83 percent
to $38.09 a barrel.
The dollar pared earlier gains against a basket of key
currencies as a private gauge on U.S. manufacturing activity
unexpectedly fell in December to its weakest since June 2009,
stoking worries about slowing domestic economic growth.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity fell to 48.2 from 48.6 in November,
which was below the median forecast of 49 of economists polled
by Reuters. A reading below 50 signals contraction in domestic
manufacturing activity.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
group of six currencies, was last up 0.18 percent at
98.804.
The euro fell 0.33 percent to $1.0822, while against
the yen, the dollar fell 0.87 percent to 119.25.
U.S. Treasury yields fell, with benchmark yields hitting
nearly two-week lows. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
earlier hit 2.200 percent, their lowest since Dec.
22.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
17/32 in price to yield 2.214 percent.
In Europe, yields on Germany's 10-year bonds fell 6.4 bps to
0.57 percent.
Gold rallied as much as 2 percent, with spot gold on track
for its biggest one-day rise in a month.
U.S. gold futures for February delivery were up
$17.50 an ounce at $1,077.70.
(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London and
Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, editing by Larry King)