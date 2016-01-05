GLOBAL MARKETS-Share market settles after stormy start to year

* China injects $20 billion after Monday's selloff
* Stocks stabilise but mood fragile
* Yuan falls to fresh 4-1/2-year low
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, Jan 5 World stocks inched up from
2-1/2-month lows on Tuesday as China pumped in an estimated $20
billion to stabilise its equity and currency markets, which
recorded the worst opening day's trade in years in the previous
session.
Despite the huge cash injections, Chinese shares listed in
Shanghai and Shenzen ended no better than
little changed and the yuan fell to a new 4-1/2-year low in
offshore trade.
"China's actions are certainly positive at the margin ...
but overall the risk is that it is interpreted as a signal of
weakness that these ongoing struggles to stabilise the market by
the authorities aren't really bearing fruit," Commerzbank
strategist, Michael Leister, said.
Panic selling on Monday, mostly by China's army of small
retail investors, sent shares diving 7 percent, setting off a
worldwide reaction and pushing MSCI's global index 2 percent
lower.
The global index rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday, though many
big Asian bourses including Japan, Australia and
Hong Kong closed in the red.
European shares opened higher, but these gains quickly
evaporated. At 0915 GMT the FTSE pan-European index was flat at
1,401 points after Monday's 2.5 percent fall.
Bourses in Frankfurt, Paris and London were also unchanged
after opening around 1 percent higher.
.
Stock futures pointed to a firmer opening for Wall Street,
with S&P e-mini futures up 0.25 percent.
Emerging equities, having posted their biggest one-day fall
since August, stayed close to those lows.
CHANCE TO SELL
Many analysts predicted that investors would view any bounce
as a chance to sell, given the economic gloom across much of the
world, weak commodity prices and the escalation of political
risk in the Middle East, where Iran and Saudi Arabia are facing
off over Riyadh's execution of a Shi'ite cleric.
"The price action reminds investors that the world is more
connected than ever; volatility is likely here to stay, and
liquidity may suffer if investor uncertainty worsens," analysts
at Citi said in a note.
Manufacturing surveys across the globe this week showed
activity to be anaemic, with China and the United States both
surprising on the downside.
That was one reason both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq
suffered their worst starts to a year since 2001,
while oil prices, despite simmering Gulf tensions, remain near
recent 12-year lows
Furthermore, the end next Monday of a 6-month "lockup" on
Chinese share sales by major institutional investors, may cause
a massive evacuation from stocks, many fear.
The nervous backdrop, following on from last month's U.S.
rate rise, the first in almost a decade, has boosted the dollar
further against a basket of currencies following gains of around
11 percent in 2015.
The dollar index rose 0.14 percent while the euro fell
towards a one-month low against the greenback, down a
quarter of a percent. The yen inched up 0.2 percent but
stayed off Monday's highs.
Concerns are also focused on the yuan which hit a new
trough, aggravating the share market slump. China's currency has
stabilised after interventions but the gap between the tightly
managed onshore yuan and its freer offshore counterpart widened
to 1.7 percent .
In the non-deliverable forward markets (NDFs) the yuan is
trading around 6.87 per dollar, much weaker than its spot rate
around 6.52 and approaching seven-year lows.
That is taking a toll on China-linked currencies such as the
Australian and New Zealand dollars which were flat after falling
more than 1 percent on Monday . Other emerging
currencies including the Indonesian rupiah and the Russian
rouble slumped between 0.4-0.8 percent [EMRG/FRX>.
