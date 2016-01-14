REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares gain as oil prices bounce off 12-year lows

(Refiles to remove extraneous word in lead paragraph)
* Oil back above $30 a barrel
* European shares hurt by auto sector
* Dollar rises against basket of currencies
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, Jan 14 The energy sector led gains in
U.S. shares on Thursday and European shares pared losses as oil
prices rebounded from 12-year lows.
Major U.S. indexes rose after sinking to 3-1/2 months lows
on Wednesday. Gains in stocks and oil also helped push the U.S.
dollar higher, while the rebound in risk assets reduced demand
for safe-haven gold and U.S. government debt.
Equity markets have tumbled to start the year as volatility
in Chinese shares and the persistent slide in oil made investors
jittery about the health of the global economy.
Oil prices rose more than 1 percent, and the commodity's
turn may have prompted investors to cover short positions in
commodity-related shares, said Walter Todd, chief investment
officer at Greenwood Capital Associates in Greenwood, South
Carolina. The S&P energy group was the best-performing
sector.
"The stock market seems to be trading very coincident with
the price action in oil," Todd said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 131.59 points,
or 0.81 percent, to 16,283, the S&P 500 gained 14.23
points, or 0.75 percent, to 1,904.51 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 18.04 points, or 0.4 percent, to 4,544.11.
Better-than-expected results from JP Morgan also
gave a boost to what is expected to be a dour U.S. corporate
earnings season.
The pan-European was down 1.5 percent, hurt by a
slump in the auto sector as Renault faced an emissions
probe, but the index came off its 13-month lows.
MSCI's broadest gauge of stocks globally
fell 0.4 percent.
Benchmark brent oil snapped an eight-day rout as some
players covered short positions after crude prices plumbed new
12-year lows on fears of adding Iran adding to global oversupply
quicker-than-thought.
Traders said options expiry for the front-month contract in
U.S. crude, scheduled at Thursday's settlement, was also pushing
players to cover positions.
"Natural covering interest is buoying the market as many had
$30 as an objective," said Pete Donovan, broker at Liquidity
Energy in New York.
U.S. crude prices rose 2 percent to $31.11 a barrel,
while benchmark Brent crude rose 1.5 percent to $30.75 a
barrel.
Concern about a supply glut has helped drag down oil prices
to around 12-year lows.
The dollar rose, bolstered by gains in the U.S. stock market
and a rebound in oil prices, suggesting that the Federal Reserve
will not be as constrained to push ahead with its plan to raise
interest rates several times this year.
The Federal Reserve will raise interest rates three times
this year, a Reuters poll of economists found.
The U.S. dollar rose 0.3 percent against a basket of
currencies, while the euro fell 0.3 percent against the
dollar.
Prices on U.S. Treasuries turned negative as oil prices
steadied. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell
4/32 in price to yield 2.0786 percent, from 2.066 late on
Wednesday.
Spot gold fell 1 percent as the oil price rebound
and rise in U.S. shares blunted bullion's appeal as a haven.
(Additional reporting by Tariro Mzezewa, Barani Krishnan and
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York, Marc Jones in London, Lisa
Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Raissa Kasolowsky
and Nick Zieminski)