GLOBAL MARKETS-Unease over Fed rate path dents European stocks

(Updates prices, adds detail)
* European stocks fall on concerns over Fed rate path
* Some weak corporate earnings also impact European shares
* U.S. equity futures largely unchanged
* Japan Economy Minister resigns
* Chinese stocks fall, but oil prices stabilise
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 28 Anxiety over the future path of
U.S. interest rates pushed European stocks lower on Thursday,
while the resignation of Japan's economy minister filtered
through currency markets.
U.S stock index futures were largely unchanged on Thursday,
but the fact that the U.S. Federal Reserve had given little
indication of slowing down the pace of future interest rate
hikes was enough to unnerve some investors.
While money markets pushed back expectations of when the Fed
would next raise rates, equity markets had bet on a stronger
signal in this regard from the central bank.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 1.4 percent, with European stock markets receiving a
further blow from some weak earnings from blue-chip companies
such as Roche.
The Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and said
it was "closely monitoring" global economic and financial
developments, signalling it had accounted for a stock market
sell-off but was not ready to abandon a plan to tighten monetary
policy this year.
"There is a risk that there may be a U.S. recession, but I
think those fears are overdone. Nevertheless, it's possible we
will reduce our equity allocation in the short-term, given that
the volatility in financial markets is likely to remain," said
Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Geneva-based Prime
Partners.
The MSCI All-Country World index fell 0.2
percent, while the MSCI Emerging Market index advanced
0.6 percent.
On currency markets, the yen got a brief boost from
the resignation of Japan's Economy Minister Akira Amari
following a row over allegations he received bribes from a
construction company.
However, a stabilisation in oil prices - which have been hit
by concerns about a slowdown in China and an oversupply in the
oil markets - lifted commodity-linked major currencies including
the Australian and New Zealand dollars.
Worries over China, the world's second-biggest economy and a
major consumer of oil and metals, have hit world stock markets
this year and impacted oil and metals prices.
China's volatile shares tumbled again on Thursday and some
traders said oil prices would remain under pressure.
"We remain slightly sceptical of further increases with the
current weak fundamentals," said Daniel Ang at Phillip Futures,
commenting on the oil price.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan, Patrick Graham
in London and Meeyoung Cho in Seoul; Editing by Gareth Jones)