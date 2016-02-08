GLOBAL MARKETS-Financial sector stress delivers fresh jolt

* Banks help drive Europe shares to 16-month low
* Cost of insuring European financials' debt up sharply
* Oil falls over 2 percent, low hopes of supply cut
* Lunar New Year closes most Asian market
* Wall Stet seen opening lower
By Jemima Kelly and Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Feb 8 Stress in the financial sector
triggered by worries over global growth and the impact of
negative interest rates drove European share prices to their
lowest in 16 months on Monday and sent the cost of insuring bank
debt soaring.
Concern over the health of the sector, which has prompted
comparisons with the early days of the global financial crisis
in 2008, pushed borrowing costs in the euro zone's most indebted
countries higher and sent investors to the relative safety of
ultra-low-risk government debt.
The gloomy mood in stock markets looked likely to carry over
into U.S. trading hours, with index futures indicating Wall
Street would open lower . Some U.S. bank
shares traded sharply lower in Frankfurt.
"The fundamental picture is clearly softening," said Owen
Callan, senior analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald. "People are worried
about the global economy and particularly now we are beginning
to look at the banks."
"You are seeing more and more people saying: is this 2008
again? Maybe not quite as severe, but do we need to be worrying
about the banking sector and risk assets on a bigger level?"
The STOXX Europe 600 banking index fell 3.7
percent, underpeforming the broader market, which was
down 2.7 percent and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
, down 2.6 percent.
Shares in Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank,
Credit Suisse, HSBC and BNP Paribas
fell between 3.5 percent and 6.7 percent.
"Concerns are increasing that in a climate of negative
interest rates and prolonged dovish monetary policy, banks'
profitability will be squeezed," Jaisal Pastakia, investment
manager at Heartwood Investment Management, said.
"A high level of unprofitable loans on banks' balance sheets
impacts the broader economy by stifling both domestic demand and
bank lending growth," Pastakia added.
The cost of insuring the subordinated debt of European
financial firms rose 12 percent on Monday to its highest since
April 2013, Markit's iTraxx index showed.
A similar index for financials' senior debt hit
its highest since October 2013. Both indices are up around 40
percent in the past week.
Shares in U.S. banks Citigroup and JPMorgan
trading in Frankfurt were down 3.5 and 3.7 percent respectively,
albeit in very low volume.
Worries over the banks pushed up borrowing costs in
Portugal, Spain and Italy - three countries that were at the
heart of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
Yields on Portugal's 10-year debt rose 21
basis points to 3.14 percent, their highest since July 2015.
At the same time, German 10-year yields, the
euro zone benchmark, fell more than 6 bps to 0.25 percent and
two-year yields hit a record low of -0.506 percent.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields fell 5.5 bps to
1.79 percent.
DOLLAR DOWN
This pushed the dollar to its lowest against the safe-haven
Japanese yen for more than two weeks at 116.11 yen, down
0.6 percent on the day.
Speculators slashed bullish bets on the dollar for a sixth
straight week through Feb. 2, according to data on Friday from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Weak U.S. economic data recently has led investors to pare
back their bets on steady interest rate increases by the Federal
Reserve though the latest CFTC figures do not take account of
Friday's U.S. jobs report. It showed a pick-up in wage growth
last month and dented the view on the Fed outlook.
Crude oil futures skidded over 2 percent to just over $33 by
1015 GMT, as a meeting between OPEC producers Saudi Arabia and
Venezuela provided little indication that steps would be taken
to boost prices. Earlier, oil had gained as much as 1 percent on
hopes that an agreement would be reached to curb supply.
Earlier, Asian shares fell, though trade was thin with many
markets shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. Chinese markets are
shut for the whole week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.4 percent, though Japan's Nikkei
ended up 1.1 percent
Data over the weekend showed China's foreign reserves fell
for a third straight month in January, as dollars were dumped to
defend the yuan and curb capital outflows. The fall was less
than forecast but was the second biggest on record.
Beijing has been struggling to underpin the yuan, which
faces depreciation pressure as China's growth rate slows to its
lowest levels in a quarter of a century.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Patrick Graham,
Marius Zaharia and John Geddie in London and Hideyuki Sano and
Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo, editing by Larry King)