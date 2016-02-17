GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil climbs on output deal hopes, stocks rally

* U.S. stocks up for third straight day
* Materials, energy lead U.S. stocks higher
* Yen, U.S. Treasuries soften
(Adds open of U.S. markets, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Global equity markets rallied
on Wednesday, buoyed by an advance in oil prices on hope that
top crude producers could lock down an agreement to curb
production.
Despite optimism over the talks in Tehran between Iranian
oil minister Bijan Zanganeh and his counterparts from Iraq,
Qatar and Venezuela, Iran said it would resist any plan to
restrain its oil output.
Brent gained 5.8 percent at $34.05 and U.S. crude
was up 5 percent at $30.51 a barrel.
The energy sector, up 2.7 percent, and materials
, up 2.1 percent, led the way higher on Wall Street,
with nine of the 10 major S&P sectors in positive territory.
"Most of it is just because oil found a little bit of a
floor," said Ken Polcari, Director of the NYSE floor division at
O'Neil Securities in New York.
"You might get another change in sentiment if (U.S. crude)
breaks $30 and starts to trade at $30 or $31, then you get
another little push because people will think maybe that was the
bottom for oil."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 203.36 points,
or 1.26 percent, to 16,399.77, the S&P 500 gained 27.21
points, or 1.44 percent, to 1,922.79 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 78.92 points, or 1.78 percent, to 4,514.87.
The S&P 500 has gained more than 5 percent since closing at
its lowest level since February 2014 on Thursday, and is on
track for its best three-day run since August.
In Europe, banks and resource stocks led the way, with
French bank Credit Agricole soaring 15 percent after
publishing its latest results and UK-listed miner Glencore
up 13.6 percent after announcing the refinancing of its
debt.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
shares was up 2.4 percent, bringing its gains for this week to
nearly 5 percent to put it on track for its best week over in
over a year.
Financials were up 3.3 percent and basic resources
stocks surged 7.2 percent.
MSCI's index of world shares was up 1.25
percent, extending Tuesday's rise of 2.3 percent, its
second-biggest gain in four years.
Markets were awaiting minutes of the Federal Reserve's last
meeting to judge views of policymakers on the prospect of
further interest rate hikes.
Economic data on Wednesday showed U.S. housing starts
unexpectedly fell in January but producer prices rose last
month, with signs of an uptick in underlying inflation, which is
closely watched for signs the Fed will raise rates.
Investors' appetite for risk eventually seeped through to
currencies and fixed income markets, where safe-haven assets
like the Japanese yen and government bonds gave back initial
gains, and gold also pulled back from its earlier high.
The dollar was up 0.19 percent against the yen to
114.28 yen while the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was
down 18/32 in price at 1.8381 percent.
Gold was on track to snap a three-day losing streak,
up 0.8 percent on the day at $1,210.20 an ounce but off its high
.
Lead prices touched a two-week low of $1,744 a tonne
after inventory data, while copper managed to edge up
0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and
Meredith Mazzilli)