GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise to 5-week high on Fed view, higher oil prices

* MSCI world equity index at over-5-week peak
* Wall St up as oil, tech boost S&P and Dow
* Oil hits 2016 high on falling supply, weaker dollar
* U.S. dollar near 4-week lows, Aussie dollar up 1 pct
* Bonds steady as Fed rate view in focus
(Updates to open of U.S. markets changes byline, dateline,
previous LONDON)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, June 7 World stocks advanced on
Tuesday while the U.S. dollar was near a four-week low against a
basket of currencies, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen expressed confidence in the health of the U.S. economy
but offered no fresh hints on the timing of the next interest
rate hike.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, rose to the highest in more than five
weeks, and oil prices climbed to a 2016 peak, buoyed by the
softer dollar and supply worries.
The dollar ticked up slightly after U.S. Labor Department
said nonfarm productivity fell less sharply than was reported in
the first quarter, but dropped back near a low hit on Monday.
The Labor Department said productivity, which measures
hourly output per worker, contracted at an annualized rate of
0.6 percent, instead of the 1.0 percent pace reported last
month.
Strength in oil prices bolstered energy shares, which led
gains on Wall Street.
"There is a good possibility we may see the S&P make a new
52-week high as enthusiasm continues to build," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in
New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 61.06 points,
or 0.34 percent, at 17,981.39, the S&P 500 rose 5.34
points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,114.75 and the Nasdaq Composite
was up 5.19 points, or 0.1 percent, at 4,963.53.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.51
percent at 1,358.82, taking cues from Yellen's remarks Monday
and helped by improving sentiment due to firmer oil prices.
The MSCI world equity index was up 0.63
percent, on pace for its fourth session of gains.
Oil prices hit their highest in eight months amid falling
Nigerian oil output after a spate of attacks on infrastructure.
The price of oil has nearly doubled since January, boosted
largely by a spate of unplanned outages that have eroded
production in Canada, Venezuela, Libya and Nigeria, along with a
steady decline in higher-cost U.S. shale output.
Brent crude was last up 1.03 percent at $51.07 a
barrel, while U.S. crude was last up 0.8 percent at
$50.09 per barrel.
In the currency market, the Australian dollar strengthened
on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest
rates on hold and hinted it was in no hurry to ease monetary
policy further on signs of reasonably strong economic growth.
The Aussie was the biggest gainer among major currencies,
hitting $0.7458, its highest since May 6.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, was last down 0.02 percent
to 93.887.
In the bond market, U.S. Treasuries were steady as the
government was due to sell $24 billion in three-year notes on
Tuesday, the first sale of $56 billion in new coupon-bearing
supply this week.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 1/32 in
price to yield 1.719 percent, down a touch from 1.723 percent
late on Monday. The yields have risen from two-month lows of
1.697 percent on Friday, after the weak jobs report.
Gold eased as investors turned cautious after the metal
failed to sustain a recent rally. Spot gold prices were
down 0.33 percent to $1,240.71 an ounce, near a 2-week high.
