GLOBAL MARKETS-Yields, yen rise on Brexit fears; stocks slide

* Stocks slip on Brexit worries; yen, gold favored

* U.S. Treasury yields fell to more than three-month lows

* Oil down before U.S. rig count; stronger dollar weighs (Updates to open of U.S. markets changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK, June 10 Investors swapped equities for less risky assets such as U.S. treasury bonds and the Japanese yen on Friday on fears about the potential impact of the British referendum vote in less than two weeks on whether it should leave the European Union.

An index of world equity markets fell after having snapped a five-day winning streak on Thursday, while oil prices slid and were off 2016 highs hit this week due to a stronger dollar.

U.S. Treasury yields, which move in the opposite direction of prices, fell to more than three-month lows as European sovereign debt yields plunged on continuing concerns about global growth and a potential British exit from the EU.

Britain will hold a referendum on its European Union membership on June 23.

Ten-year yields in Germany, Japan and Britain all struck record lows. German Bund yields, the benchmark for borrowing costs across the euro zone, have fallen almost 10 basis points in little over a week to as low as 0.021 percent.

"There is some flight to safety because of concerns about 'Brexit,'" said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

Investors ditched stocks in favor of assets considered safer during times of economic uncertainty, such as bonds, gold, and the yen.

Though bookmakers' odds point towards a British vote to stay in the EU, polls suggest a neck-to-neck race.

Wall Street followed the lead of Asian and European stocks and fell.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 96.94 points, or 0.54 percent, at 17,888.25, the S&P 500 lost 16.29 points, or 0.77 percent, at 2,099.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.22 points, or 0.99 percent, at 4,909.39.

The MSCI world equity index of shares in 45 nations was down 1.37 percent.

Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index suffered its biggest drop in four months. The index fell 2.34 percent at 1,308.83, as political worries put pressure on cyclical stocks.

In the currency market, the yen and Swiss franc rose as oil prices slid and bank shares led global equity markets lower, stoking a fresh wave of bids for low-risk assets.

The Swiss franc reached an eight-week peak against the euro at 1.0872 francs per euro. The Japanese currency was up 0.3 percent versus the euro at 120.72 yen, hovering near the three-plus year low of 120.29 yen seen on Thursday.

The U.S. dollar index held earlier gains against a basket of currencies after University of Michigan data showed U.S. consumer sentiment eroded less than forecast in early June, led by an unexpectedly improved view of current economic conditions. The index was up 0.49 percent at 94.409.

Gold rebounded to a fresh three-week high, as investor risk aversion lifted appetite for the metal. Spot gold was up 0.21 percent to $1,271.11 an ounce.

Benchmark 10-year notes were up 6/32 in price to yield 1.6592 percent.

Oil prices fell more than 2 percent as investors braced for another likely rise in the U.S. oil rig count this week and the firmer dollar weighed on demand for crude futures denominated in the greenback.

Brent crude was down 2.43 percent at $50.69 a barrel, while U.S. crude was down 2.75 percent at $49.17. (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)