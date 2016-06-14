GLOBAL MARKETS-Brexit chill sends Bund yields sub-zero

* Bund yields go negative as Brexit bets rise
* World shares fall for fourth day, Wall Street seen down
0.2 pct
* Fed begins two-day meeting, expected to stay on hold
* Crude oil futures extend losses
By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 14 Rising worries about a potential
British exit from the European Union saw investors push
safe-haven German Bund yields below zero for the first time on
Tuesday and sent world stocks down for a fourth day running.
Polls and bookmakers' odds showed a rising chance of a
Brexit vote in June 23's referendum as Britain's largest tabloid
newspaper, the Sun, also said it was backing a "Leave" vote.
The British pound remained fragile near a two-month
low and world stocks slid for a fourth straight
day but it was the historic bond market moves for the Bund that
captured best the mood of uncertainty.
Not only would a Brexit be a breakaway of Europe's
second-biggest economy, but it would also shock the region at a
time when central banks are running desperately low of effective
ammunition to soften any further economic blows.
The 10-year Bund yield fell as low as minus
0.03 percent, which effectively means that investors are paying
to lend money to the German government for a full decade.
"The market has adjusted to the head-to-head Brexit race and
is pricing in maximum uncertainty," said ABN Amro's chief
investment officer Didier Duret.
"The vote is a historic moment...and this (Bund move) is a
demonstration that bonds, even though they are flirting with the
zero line, will continue to be seen as the insurance policy in
the portfolio."
Other factors also fed the bond market rally.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates
on hold for at least another month when it starts a two-day
meeting later, the IMF said China was facing growing
vulnerabilities, and oil prices were sagging back
below $50 a barrel.
European shares fell for a fifth straight session
to a new three-month low, dropping over 1 percent as commodities
stocks tumbled around 2 percent and the global
market fear gauge, the VIX, spiked.
In currency markets, the pound dropped back to $1.4137 and
the dive for safety lifted the Swiss franc to a
three-month high of 1.0833 francs to the euro. The yen, another
safety play rose to 118.90 per euro, a more than three-year
high.
Investors have readied for a potential plunge in sterling by
buying pound 'put' (sell) options. Gauges of expected volatility
for the UK currency have soared to unprecedented
levels this week.
"Markets are on the verge of a full-blown panic selloff due
to rising probability of Brexit," Rabobank said in note.
CASH IS KING
U.S. markets were expected to start
fractionally lower when they resume hoping to avoid a fifth day
of falls later.
Traders were waiting on U.S. retail sales data
which are expected to see a modest rise and any significant
surprise likely to feed into expectations about the tone of the
Federal Reserve's policy statement on Wednesday.
Weak jobs numbers from last month and the current Brexit
jitters have curbed bets on a Fed rate rise in the coming
months.
A new survey Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Tuesday showed
fund managers are now stockpiling more cash than at any time
since 2001 and have cut their equity holdings to four-year lows.
"Globally, sentiment remains weak," the survey said.
Most Asian markets had fallen overnight as part of the
global cycle of selling. Japan's Nikkei stock index
skidded 1 percent after tumbling 3.5 percent on Monday, although
China's markets fared better as they held their ground.
The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield
fell to as low as minus-0.175 percent, which like
the Bund in Europe, was a fresh record low.
Brent oil futures fell by 66 cents to $49.69 a
barrel, dropping for a fourth day in a row, while U.S. crude
futures dropped 65 cents to $48.23 a barrel.
Data out of Italy, Switzerland, Britain and Poland all
underscored the lingering deflationary pressures too. Another
big worry is that some of Europe's banks may not be able to
survive if negative interest rates stay in place which in turn
could lead to debt-crisis style government rescues.
"Basically, safe havens are back in fashion," PVM Oil
Associates analyst Tamas Varga said. "The thought process is
that if the UK leaves the EU, then the EU might slip back into
recession."
