GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, sterling inch up as Brexit vote looms, Yellen cools rate talk

* Risk appetite picks up ... a little
* Remain camp leads Brexit, say bookmakers
* Yellen hints at no rate hike in July
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, June 22 Stocks and sterling rose while
traditional safe-haven assets gold and bonds slipped on
Wednesday, as investors were guardedly optimistic about a
"Remain" vote in Britain's European Union referendum later this
week.
Riskier markets also drew support from Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen's cautious comments on the U.S. economy the
previous day, in which she virtually ruled out a July rate hike.
Europe's FTSEuroFirst index of 300 leading shares was up 0.1
percent, Germany's DAX was up 0.5 percent,
France's CAC 40 was up 0.3 percent and Britain's FTSE 100 was up
0.1 percent.
Basic resource stocks were among the biggest gainers in
Europe, lifted by oil's rise of almost 1 percent.
U.S. futures pointed to a rise of 0.1 percent at the open on
Wall Street, following on from Tuesday's 0.27 percent
rise on the S&P 500 Index.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.5 percent, chalking up its fourth
straight daily gain, but Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6 percent
thanks to a stubbornly strong yen.
The strength of the Japanese currency, often considered a
safe haven asset, countered the broader increase in risk
appetite across financial markets a day before Britain's EU
referendum.
"Although the Remain camp has managed to stem the recent
wave of support for the Brexiteers, the outcome is still very
much uncertain and trading is likely to be sporadic and volumes
thin in the next two sessions," said Kathleen Brooks, research
director at Gain Capital.
"With the EU referendum on a knife-edge, the market is right
to look elsewhere for direction. Some of this came from Yellen,
who reinforced (the) message that the Fed will slow the pace of
rate hikes if the U.S. economy posts another dismal jobs report
for June," she said.
JULY OFF THE TABLE?
Sterling rose around 0.5 percent against the dollar above
$1.47, edging back up towards Tuesday's near six-month
high of $1.4781. The pound has risen 5 percent since hitting a
three-month low of $1.4010 on Thursday.
The polls are extremely close, but betting patterns with
bookmakers have shown a re-opening of the gap in favour of
"Remain" after the murder last week of a pro-EU lawmaker was
deemed to have derailed the Brexit campaign.
For the latest Reuters news on the referendum including full
multimedia coverage, click
Fed chief Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the risk of
Brexit was something that needed watching "very carefully", but
added that the central bank's ability to raise interest rates
this year may hinge on a rebound in hiring.
"A couple of months ago, Yellen was cautiously optimistic.
Now she appears cautious while trying to be optimistic," said
Tohru Yamamoto, chief fixed income strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
"Judging from her comments, a rate hike in July is
completely off the table. It is questionable whether the Fed can
have enough solid economic data to back up a rate hike even by
September," he said.
The dollar slipped 0.3 percent against the yen to
104.47 yen, and the euro was last up 0.2 percent at $1.1265
.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday
that Britain's referendum was adding uncertainty to markets, and
that the ECB was ready to act with all instruments if necessary.
As investors grew more hopeful of a "Remain" vote, spot gold
languished, falling 0.2 percent to a near-two-week low of
$1,262 an ounce.
On the other hand, oil prices extended their recovery after
news of a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles.
Crude inventories fell by 5.2 million barrels for the week
ended June 17, the American Petroleum Institute (API) said. The
trade group's figures were triple the draw of 1.7 million
barrels forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. API/S
Brent crude futures advanced 0.8 percent to $51.03
per barrel, while U.S. crude futures' new benchmark August
contract rose 1 percent to $50.34.
Bonds were mostly weaker, with the yield on 10-year UK gilts
up two basis points to 1.31 percent and even
longer-dated yields on U.S. and German bonds inching up too.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. and German yields were flat at 1.69
percent and 0.05 percent, respectively.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)