GLOBAL MARKETS-Worries over China, Brexit push Treasury yields to record low

* Ex-Japan Asia index down 0.8 pct, Nikkei falls 0.7 pct
* Europe opens down 1 percent
* Treasury yields hit all-time low
* Gold, silver near 2-year high
* Oil slips on fears economic slowdown will sap demand
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 5 Investors pushed U.S. government
bond yields to an all-time low and the yen sharply higher on
Tuesday, as soft data from China added to worries about the
impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
As a fresh wave of uncertainty ripped through markets, Swiss
bond yields turn negative all the way out to 50 years on bets
that the world's major central banks will have to wade in with
yet more stimulus.
European shares lost more than 1 percent in early
trade, with China's data hitting commodity-linked firms and the
banking sector dented by worries over a near 60-percent slump in
Italian bank shares this year.
The safe-haven yen rose almost one percent against the euro
and dollar, while Brexit-battered sterling
hit another 31-year low after soft UK economic data.
"Everything is still being driven by one main factor and
that is that central banks still have their taps on," said Neil
Williams, chief economist at fund manager Hermes
"It seems to me that Brexit has global implications ... and
when an 11-trillion-dollar economy (China) which accounts for a
large chunk of the world's commodity demand slows down, you have
to take notice."
The overnight data from China had shown that while the
country's growing services sector saw activity rise to an
11-month high in June, a composite measure of activity including
manufacturing fell to a four-month low.
Nervousness was also seeping back in about Beijing's
intentions for its currency, the yuan, as the country's central
bank fixed its daily yuan/dollar reference rate at a
fresh 5-1/2-year low.
Uncertainty in the run-up to Britain's vote on its EU
membership last month meanwhile had already seen growth in its
dominant service sector hit a three-year low and pushed
businesses expectations to their weakest since the end of 2012.
STERLING POUNDED
The UK Conservative government holds the first round of a
contest to find a new leader on Tuesday in the wake of last
month's Brexit vote.
"A further slowing, and possible contraction (of UK
economy), looks highly likely in coming months as a result of
the uncertainty created by the EU referendum," said Chris
Williamson, chief economist at Markit, which compiles the UK PMI
survey. "More policy action is therefore likely in the coming
weeks."
Sterling hit new 31-year low of $1.3112 as it fell 1.3
percent on day after the data.
The euro slid 0.2 percent to $1.1130, but retained
most of the gains made since its 3 1/2-month low of $1.0912 hit
in the wake of the UK referendum, while the yen jumped
0.8 percent as it slice back above 102 to dollar to 101.79.
The 'risk-off' sentiment was further compounded as oil fell
below $50 a barrel on Tuesday, as concern about a potential
slowdown in economic growth that would weigh on demand trumped
supply outages in Nigeria and other exporting nations.
Brent crude was down $1.04 at $49.06 a barrel and
U.S. crude dropped $1.28 at $47.71 a barrel.
Key industrial metal copper slipped for a second
consecutive session to as it continued a retreat from a
two-month peak, while despite the safe-haven rush in most other
markets gold and silver also fell.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,343.76 an ounce
as of 0925 GMT having flirted with a two-year high on Monday,
while silver fell more than 3 percent at one point having
topped $21 an ounce for the first time in two years in the
previous session.
"The question is, will monetary easing make any real
difference to growth?" Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian
economics research at HSBC, wrote in a note.
"Central bankers may certainly do whatever they can, but the
heavy lifting should fall on the shoulders of fiscal
authorities."