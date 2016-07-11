GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks rally, markets look for more stimulus

* Wall Street set to follow Europe and Asia higher

* UK stocks, sterling rise as May set to be confirmed as PM

* Japan shares rise 4 pct after Abe landslide poll victory

* Safe-haven yen falls versus dollar, pound dips before BoE meets

* Oil falls on economic worries, euro zone yields near record lows

By Nigel Stephenson

LONDON, July 11 Global stocks rallied on Monday as a combination of electoral success for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the emergence of a sole candidate to succeed David Cameron as British prime minister reduced political uncertainty even as markets looked forward to more stimulus from central banks.

UK shares and, briefly, sterling gained after interior minister Theresa May's only rival withdrew. The Conservative Party said it would formally confirm May, who campaigned for Britain to stay in the EU - before the June 23 referendum that yielded a majority "Leave" vote - as premier soon, ending a contest that had been due to run until September.

"We basically got ourselves nine extra weeks of time to seek certainty - that's recognised by the market," said Stephen Jen, who runs SLJ Macro Partners in London.

Wall Street looked set to follow European and Asian markets higher, according to index futures .

MSCI's all-country world stocks index nudged higher and was last up 0.6 percent.

Sterling, which had earlier been down against the dollar, briefly topped $1.30 before retreating to $1.2985, up 0.3 percent on the day.

Britain's referendum wrought turmoil in global markets, prompted forecasts of lower global growth and raised prospects of further stimulus from major central banks.

However, stocks were already higher on Monday, still lifted by Friday's forecast-beating U.S. jobs data, and by the anticipation of stimulus measures.

Europe's STOXX 600 index rose 1.0 percent, pulled higher by a more than 6 percent gain for German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp after it said it was in talks with Tata Steel about sector consolidation.

The index is down about 10 percent this year and still 3 percent below levels reached before the Brexit vote.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index gained 1 percent and Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.9 percent on Monday. British housebuilders, whose shares are among the hardest hit since the referendum, were standout gainers after May's path to the premiership was cleared.

Tokyo's Nikkei index rose nearly 4 percent, its biggest daily percentage gain since early February, after the victory in Sunday's election to parliament's upper house by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition.

"He won (the election) in a landslide and immediately announced that he would add further fiscal stimulus - that is, to continue Abenomics and try to succeed in his aim of bringing the Japanese economy back to life, as well as increasing inflation," Commerzbank currency strategist Thulan Nguyen said in Frankfurt. "That is causing the yen slide at the moment."

Chinese shares rose as investors figured sub-par inflation numbers raised the prospect of more economic stimulus - something market participants are anticipating from several major central banks around the world in coming months.

The broadest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 1.9 percent to a one-month top.

The dollar rose 0.2 percent on Monday against a basket of major currencies and strengthened by 1.9 percent against the yen, which is viewed as a safe investment in times of market turbulence. The euro was flat at $1.1053.

SOOTHED

Concern over the impact of the Brexit vote has driven low-risk euro zone government bond yields to a series of record lows. Dutch 10-year yields turned negative for the first time on Monday.

German 10-year yields edged higher on the day on the latest political developments in Britain, but at minus 0.17 percent were still within range of last week's record trough of minus 0.204 percent.

"It's clear investors are expecting more ECB action with Brexit likely to have a negative impact on the economy," said Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis.

Brent crude oil fell to its lowest in two months after the Asian data and as U.S. producers added rigs for the fifth week in six. It last traded at $46.43 a barrel, down 35 cents.

Copper prices rose 1 percent with risk appetite, and nickel topped $10,000 a tonne on mining suspensions imposed in the Philippines over environmental concerns.

Gold, which touched a two-year high last week on Brexit concerns, fell 0.6 percent to $1,358 an ounce. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)