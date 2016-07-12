GLOBAL MARKETS-Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs on greater risk tolerance

* S&P 500 hits record intraday high of 2,151.96
* Dow industrials hit record intraday high of 18,353.76
* STOXX Europe 600 up for fourth straight session
* Treasury yields rise on anticipation of new Japan stimulus
* Dollar hits more than two-week high vs. yen
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 12 The U.S. S&P 500 and Dow Jones
industrial average stock indexes set record intraday highs on
Tuesday after reduced global political tensions and upbeat
corporate results from Alcoa boosted risk appetite, while
European shares also rallied.
The benchmark S&P 500 hit 2,151.96, topping Monday's
intraday record high by about 8 points, while the Dow rose to
18,353.76 to top its previous record intraday high touched in
May 2015. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also gained, wiping
out its losses for the year.
Increasing prospects of global economic health boosted
shares, while Alcoa reported a smaller-than-expected drop
in quarterly profit, sending the aluminum producer's shares up
more than 4 percent and helping boost optimism about the
earnings season.
Investors' appetite for equities has increased after robust
economic data, including a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs
report for June last Friday, and low yields on government bonds.
Easing political tensions in Britain and Japan have reduced some
global uncertainties.
The STOXX Europe 600 was up for a fourth straight
session after posting its highest close on Monday since Britain
voted to leave the European Union on June 23. Gains in shares of
Italian banks helped fuel the rise, with UniCredit
last up more than 13 percent.
"What is driving the market today is political stability in
both Japan and the UK and a global drive for yield, which
central banks are going to support," said John Brady, a senior
vice president at R.J. O'Brien & Associates in Chicago.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
last up 0.83 percent at 408.24.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 87.46
points, or 0.48 percent, at 18,314.39. The S&P 500 was up
11.55 points, or 0.54 percent, at 2,148.71. The Nasdaq Composite
was up 30.74 points, or 0.62 percent, at 5,019.38.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was last up
0.97 percent, at 1,328.27.
Safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries, the Japanese yen
and gold fell in price. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields, which
move inversely to prices, hit a 1-1/2-week high of 1.503 percent
earlier.
Yields rose as expectations of new stimulus in Japan boosted
stocks and reduced demand for safe haven bonds, and ahead of the
Treasury Department's auction of $20 billion in 10-year notes.
"Some of the uncertainty, 'flight-to-quality' type of
unknown bid is leaving the markets," said Tom Tucci, head of
Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York.
The U.S. dollar hit its highest level in more than two weeks
against the yen of 104.65 yen on the global risk appetite
and anticipation of more Japanese stimulus. The euro was last
0.3 percent higher against the dollar, however, at $1.1087. Gold
fell for a second straight day.
Crude futures bounced back from two-month lows, helped by a
weaker dollar, but an oil inventory glut and a drop in bullish
bets by investors weighed on prices.
Brent crude was last up $1.20 at $47.45 a barrel.
U.S. crude was last up $1.01 at $45.77 per barrel.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar in London, Yashaswini
Swamynathan in Bangalore and Karen Brettell and Richard Leong in
New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)