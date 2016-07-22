GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; focus on G20, PMIs

* Stocks rally loses steam
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, July 22 Shares fell on Friday after soft
U.S. corporate results pulled Wall Street back from record
highs, and as a string of data gave investors one of the first
glimpses of the impact on global economic activity of Britain's
vote to leave the EU.
European stocks and MSCI's leading global share index were
both on course for their first consecutive daily losses in two
weeks, while Japan's Nikkei posted its biggest decline over the
same period.
Europe's FTSEuroFirst 300, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC 40 <.FCHI< and Britain's FTSE 100 were
all down around 0.2 percent in early trade, lifted from lows by
German purchasing managers index figures.
German private sector growth hit its highest level so far
this year in July, suggesting Europe's biggest economy is
brushing off any uncertainty caused by Brexit. Comparable UK
figures later on Friday are expected to show slowing activity.
"We've seen the 'Duracell bunny' momentum of the market
finally wind down this week, with European and UK exchanges just
running out of steam despite fresh record highs in the U.S.,"
said Chris Beauchamp, senior analyst at IG.
Intel, the world's largest chipmaker, led Wall
Street lower on Thursday after it reported slower revenue growth
at its data centre business. U.S. stocks are expected to open
little changed on Friday.
"With a busy calendar today, that might see some more small
downside for equities," Beauchamp said, giving a nod to the
meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors this
weekend in Chengdu, China.
Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said he saw little
need for the same type of massive coordinated fiscal stimulus
efforts used to combat recession in 2008-2009, despite an
expected global growth slowdown following Brexit.
EASIER POLICY?
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.5 percent, having hit a nine-month high
on Thursday.
China's CSI 300 index and the Shanghai Composite
both slipped about 0.5 percent, poised for losses of
around 1 percent for the week.
Japan's Nikkei closed down 1.1 percent, dragged down
by the yen's 1 percent rally on Thursday. The index is still up
0.8 percent in a week in which it touched an eight-week high
thanks to an initially weaker yen and expectations of fiscal and
monetary stimulus.
"Pretty much everything is on the table when it comes to the
next BOJ monetary policy decision on 29 July... except for
outright helicopter money," Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian
economic research at HSBC in Hong Kong, wrote in a note on
Friday. "The case for more easing is evident."
The yen relinquished earlier gains, and the dollar was last
up around 0.3 percent at 106.10 yen.
The dollar index was flat at 96.95, having hit a
four-month peak of 97.323 on Wednesday as traders once again put
money back on the Federal Reserve raising interest rates this
year.
The euro was steady at $1.1020. As widely
anticipated, the ECB stood pat on monetary policy on Thursday.
But the bank kept the door open to more policy stimulus, citing
uncertainty and risks to the region's economic outlook.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were flat on the day
but on course for a slight fall on the week, easing back after
chalking up the biggest rise in over a year the previous week.
German bond yields were flat at -0.1 percent,
still on track for a fall on the week but up from earlier lows
on the back of the surprisingly upbeat German PMI data.
In commodities, crude futures resumed extended overnight
falls after data pointed to record U.S. stockpiles of gasoline
and other oil products. With Iraqi crude exports on the rise,
supply glut concerns may be returning.
Brent crude fell 0.6 percent to $45.90 a barrel and
U.S. crude fell 0.9 percent to $44.35 a barrel. Both
contracts are poised for a fall of more than 3 percent on the
week.
