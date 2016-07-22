GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, UK PMIs flash Brexit recession warning

* UK PMIs show post-Brexit plunge
* Stocks rally loses steam
* G20 meet in China
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, July 22 Shares fell on Friday after soft
U.S. corporate results pulled Wall Street back from record
highs, and sterling slumped as the first snapshot of the UK
economy since the vote last month to leave the European Union
painted a bleak picture.
European stocks and MSCI's leading global share index were
both on course for their first consecutive daily losses in two
weeks, while Japan's Nikkei posted its biggest decline over the
same period.
U.S. stock futures pointed to a slightly higher open on
Friday.
British purchasing managers data showed manufacturing and
services activity plunged in July, a fall consistent with a
broader 0.4 percent economic contraction in the third quarter
and raising the probability of recession.
"It wasn't exactly a big surprise to see confidence in both
sectors take a hit, but what was a concern was the size of the
hit to the services sector, the main engine of growth for the UK
economy," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.
"If we continue to see these kinds of figures in the coming
months, the economy could be headed for recession before the
year is out," he said.
The pound fell nearly two cents to $1.31, back to
within a couple of cents of the 31-year low struck earlier this
month following the June 23 EU referendum.
The weaker exchange rate lifted UK stocks up into positive
territory and within sight of last week's 11-month high. The
FTSE 100 index, which derives most of its earnings from abroad,
rose 0.4 percent to 6,727 points.
Europe's FTSEuroFirst index of leading 300 shares
trimmed earlier losses and was last down just 0.1 percent, while
Germany's DAX was flat on the day and France's CAC 40
was up 0.2 percent.
Euro zone private sector growth slowed in July to its
weakest in 15 months, according to the euro zone PMI data.
"We've seen the 'Duracell bunny' momentum of the market
finally wind down this week, with European and UK exchanges just
running out of steam despite fresh record highs in the U.S.,"
said Chris Beauchamp, senior analyst at IG.
Intel, the world's largest chipmaker, led Wall
Street lower on Thursday after it reported slower revenue growth
at its data centre business. U.S. stocks are expected to open
little changed on Friday.
G20 IN CHINA
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.5 percent, having hit a nine-month high
on Thursday.
Japan's Nikkei closed down 1.1 percent, dragged down
by the yen's 1 percent rally on Thursday. The index is still up
0.8 percent in a week in which it touched an eight-week high
thanks to an initially weaker yen and expectations of fiscal and
monetary stimulus.
"Pretty much everything is on the table when it comes to the
next BOJ monetary policy decision on 29 July ... except for
outright helicopter money," Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian
economic research at HSBC in Hong Kong, wrote in a note on
Friday. "The case for more easing is evident."
G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet this
weekend in Chengdu, China. While Japan and Britain signalled
they may be prepared to give a fiscal boost to their respective
economies, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said he saw little
need for the same type of massive coordinated fiscal stimulus
efforts used to combat recession in 2008-2009.
The yen relinquished earlier gains, and the dollar was last
up around 0.3 percent at 106.15 yen.
The dollar index was up 0.15 percent at 97.145,
closing in on the four-month peak of 97.323 struck on Wednesday
as traders once again put money back on the Federal Reserve
raising interest rates this year.
The euro was down slightly at $1.1015. As widely
anticipated, the ECB stood pat on monetary policy on Thursday.
But the bank kept the door open to more policy stimulus, citing
uncertainty and risks to the region's economic outlook.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose over a basis
point but on course for a slight fall on the week, easing back
after chalking up the biggest rise in over a year the previous
week.
German bond yields were flat at -0.1 percent,
still on track for a fall on the week but up from earlier lows
on the back of the surprisingly upbeat German PMI data.
In commodities, crude futures bounced back from overnight
falls after data pointed to record U.S. stockpiles of gasoline
and other oil products. Brent crude rose 0.5 percent to
$46.44 a barrel and U.S. crude rose 0.3 percent to $44.91
a barrel. Both contracts are poised for a fall of more than 2
percent on the week.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever)