GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen, bond yields rise as Bank of Japan action underwhelms

* BOJ eases, but still disappoints markets
* Yen surges, bond yields rise
* European financials rally
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, July 29 The yen jumped on Friday and
Japanese government bond yields rose the most in eight years,
lifting global sovereign borrowing costs, after the Bank of
Japan's latest steps to boost growth and inflation fell short of
investor expectations.
Investors also digested a heavy diet of European corporate
earnings dominated by some of the region's biggest banks, and
awaited the first estimate of second-quarter U.S. growth.
The dollar's fall against the yen, its steepest in a month
and fourth steepest this year, pulled it down against other
currencies, putting the trade-weighted dollar exchange rate on
course for its biggest weekly fall in two months.
Stocks absorbed the BOJ's decision a little more easily, in
part because the central bank increased the purchases of
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in its easing package. Japan's
Nikkei rose, and European indices rose on the back of
better-than-expected results from Barclays and UBS
.
"The BOJ offered markets a little appetizer, but the
full menu of easing has been kept in the oven for another day.
For now, investors will have to content themselves with the bare
minimum," HSBC's global strategy team said in a note on Friday.
"Without another bazooka, we continue to see USD/JPY
drifting towards 95 year-end," they wrote.
The BOJ modestly increased purchases of ETFs, but maintained
its base money target at 80 trillion yen ($775 billion) and the
pace of purchases of other assets, including Japanese government
bonds.
The central bank also held at 0.1 percent the interest it
charges to a portion of excess reserves that financial
institutions leave with the central bank.
The dollar fell 1.8 percent to 103.35 yen, its
biggest one-day decline since June 24 - the day after the UK's
decision to leave the European Union - having earlier fallen
below 103.00.
The dollar index fell 0.5 percent to 96.22, while the
euro rose a third of one percent to $1.1110.
Japan's 10-year bond yield soared 10 basis points to -0.17
percent, on course for its biggest one-day rise
since April 2008.
BANKS RISE
Japan's Nikkei, which swung in and out of the red
after the announcement, closed up 0.56 percent at 16,569 points.
The index, which touched a seven-week high last week, rose 6.4
percent in July, its best month since October last year.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.64 percent, sliding back from its
highest level since Aug. 11 struck earlier in the day.
The leading index of 300 European shares rose 0.4
percent to 1,244 points, and Germany's DAX also rose 0.4
percent.
Financials led the way, with the euro zone banking index up
more than 3 percent and on track for a rise of 9 percent
for July, its best month since February last year.
Barclays shares soared 8 percent, the biggest rise in over
three years, and UBS shares were up 3 percent despite both banks
reporting a fall in profits. Both sets of results were not as
bleak as investors had feared.
Investors awaited the release of the stress test results on
European banks on Friday night.
Wall Street shares remained near all-time highs, with tech
heavyweights Alphabet and Amazon rising after
the bell as their earnings beat expectations
.
Futures pointed to a fall of around 0.2 percent at the open
on Wall Street on Friday. just before the first estimate
of Q2 U.S. gross domestic product is released.
Economists expect a rebound to 2.6 percent from 1.1 percent
in the first quarter, although the closely-watched Atlanta Fed's
GDP Now tracking estimate was slashed on Thursday to 1.8 percent
from 2.3 percent.
"Although we continue to look for equipment spending to
remain soft in 2Q, real consumption should show a solid
rebound," Societe Generale economists wrote in a note to
clients.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose two basis points to
1.53 percent,
Elsewhere in the markets, oil fell to three-month lows,
now down more than 20 percent from this year's peak in June on
growing worries that the world might be pumping more crude than
needed. That 20 percent fall puts oil back in bear market
territory.
U.S. crude futures fell to as low as $40.57 per barrel
and were last down 0.9 percent at $40.77. Brent crude
futures dropped 1.2 percent to $42.17.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Tom Heneghan)