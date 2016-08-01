GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks steady, lower oil prices cap gains

* European shares dip, banks in focus after stress tests
* Global index hits highest since mid-August
* Oil prices keep falling after 15 percent July loss
* U.S. dollar recoups losses after worst week in 3 months
(Updates to open of U.S. markets, changes byline, dateline,
previous LONDON)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Aug 1 Global equity prices steadied
near their highest in almost a year on Monday as investors pared
expectations of any near-term rise in U.S. interest rates, but
lower oil prices kept a lid on gains.
Oil prices fell more than 3 percent on worries over OPEC
output. The U.S. dollar recovered some ground against a basket
of major currencies after its worst week in three months.
Wall Street was little changed but a slight advance earlier
in the session allowed the S&P 500 to post a fresh intraday
record high. The index has remained in a very tight range over
the past 13 sessions and is struggling for direction.
"The economic data until last week had been pretty decent
but since the (U.S.) GDP numbers came out, we're seeing holes in
the argument that the second half of the year is going to be
better," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
"At these valuations, the market is desperate for a catalyst
to move higher."
Growth in U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter
came in below expectations on Friday, fuelling speculation that
the Federal Reserve may not pull the trigger on raising interest
rates anytime soon.
On Monday, data showed that U.S. manufacturing activity
slowed in July as orders fell broadly, while a drop in
construction spending in June suggested a downward revision to
the second-quarter economic growth estimate.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 52.28 points,
or 0.28 percent, to 18,379.96, the S&P 500 lost 4.92
points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,168.68 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 15.95 points, or 0.31 percent, to 5,178.08.
The S&P Energy index, down 2.7 percent, was the
biggest loser among S&P 500 sectors.
MSCI's world stocks index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, was last down 0.11 percent. Earlier in the
session the index touched its highest level in nearly a year.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.61
percent at 1,339.15. European stocks initially rose but gave up
gains as bank shares turned broadly negative following Friday's
release of stress tests on 51 European Union lenders.
Oil prices fell with U.S. crude hitting April lows, weighed
by a survey showing output in OPEC reached record highs last
month and by the biggest addition of U.S. oil rigs in two years.
Brent crude was down 3.2 percent at $42.14 a barrel,
while U.S. crude was down 3.5 percent at $40.14.
The dollar index rebounded helped by gains against
the yen, which pulled back from three-week highs reached on
Friday after the Bank of Japan eased policy less aggressively
than expected.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six
major currencies, was up 0.14 pct to 95.665.
In bond markets, U.S. Treasury yields rose from Friday's
multi-week lows on anticipation of a corporate bond offering
from Microsoft, with profit-taking also fueling the
move.
U.S. 10-year Treasuries prices were last down
8/32 to yield 1.487 percent, after touching a more than two-week
low in yield of 1.450 percent on Friday.
Spot gold prices were up 0.1 percent to $1,352 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, Jemima Kelly,
Patrick Graham and John Geddie in London; Editing by Richard
Balmforth and Meredith Mazzilli)