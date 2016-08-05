GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar jump on bumper U.S. jobs number

BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio says listing in both Italy and France still an option - report
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
* Non-farm payrolls jump 255K vs 180K forecast
* Supports case for Fed interest rate hike this year
* UK shares hit one-year highs, European mkts higher
* Dollar gains almost 1 cent to $1.1082 vs euro
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Aug 5 Stock markets gained on Friday after far stronger than forecast U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers added to a perceived boost to Europe's growth prospects from a new package of Bank of England monetary easing.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, already up on the day, gained 0.5 percent by 1233 GMT and Wall Street was set to open a third of a percent higher after the payrolls showed employers created 255,000 jobs last month.
That dwarfed analysts' 180,000 median forecast and reinvigorated speculation over the chances of a rise in U.S. Federal Reserve interest rates later this year, pushing the dollar almost a cent higher against the euro.
German 10-year bond yields also hit a day's high of -0.13 percent after the data, up 2 full basis points on the day.
The dollar, which fell 2 percent last week and slipped almost 0.2 against a basket of currencies on Friday, flipped to trade 0.3 percent higher on the day. (Reporting by Patrick Graham, Nigel Stephenson, Jemima Kelly, and Sudip Kar-Gupta in London)
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
PARIS, Jan 17 French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it would deliver on its French profit forecast for 2016 after fourth-quarter sales reflected an improvement in its home market on a same-store basis, notably at the Geant hypermarkets.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday as a strong yen soured sentiment, while shares of Honda tumbled after it said an air bag made by Takata Corp had ruptured in one of its cars in Japan.