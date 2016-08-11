GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S., Europe shares gain; oil prices surge 3 pct

* Key index of world stock markets up near one-year high
* Wall Street gains, heads back toward record highs
* Oil up as Saudi mulls meeting, IEA sees market tighten
* NZ dollar jumps as rate cut disappoints
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, Aug 11 Stocks on major world markets
gained on Thursday, while oil prices surged more than 3 percent
on buying triggered by comments from an Saudi oil minister and a
forecast that crude markets are set to tighten.
Major U.S. stock indexes gained, climbing back near their
all-time records. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stock index
climbed 0.5 percent, its sixth day of gains in the past
seven.
With bond yields low in developed economies as central banks
maintain accommodative monetary policies, investors have sought
out equities for yield.
U.S. equity investors on Thursday seized on labor data
showing a drop in jobless claims and corporate updates from
department store operators Macy's and Kohls.
"There seems to be little risk that central banks, either
domestically or internationally, are going to do anything to
disrupt what has been a fragile global recovery," said Alan
Gayle, director of asset allocation at RidgeWorth Investments in
Atlanta, Georgia.
"That stance reassures investors that potential downside
risk is likely to be limited, and so it's more likely to respond
positively to any good news."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 106.59 points,
or 0.58 percent, to 18,602.25, the S&P 500 gained 8.8
points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,184.29 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 16.70 points, or 0.32 percent, to 5,221.29.
The energy sector was the best-performing major S&P
group, buoyed by the rise in oil prices.
MSCI's all-world index rose 0.4 percent to
nearly a year high, for a fifth session of gains out of the past
six.
Oil prices rose after comments from the Saudi oil minister
about possible action to stabilize prices triggered a round of
buying and the International Energy Agency forecast crude
markets would tighten in the second half of 2016.
"Oil's drop ... has put the 'glut' back into the headlines
even though our balances show essentially no oversupply during
the second half of the year," the Paris-based IEA said in its
monthly report.
Brent futures rose $1.49 to $45.54 a barrel, a 3.4
percent gain. U.S. crude rose $1.39 to $43.10.
The New Zealand dollar rallied to its highest in more than a
year after the country's central bank cut rates by 25 basis
points to 2.0 percent, less than some investors had expected.
The New Zealand dollar, or kiwi, was up nearly 1
percent against the U.S. dollar, after rising to its highest
point since May 2015.
The U.S. dollar was little changed against a basket of six
currencies.
U.S. Treasury prices fell as investors reduced their bond
holdings in advance of a $15 billion sale of 30-year bonds.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 6/32
in price for a yield of 1.522 percent.
