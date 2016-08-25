GLOBAL MARKETS-Pharma nerves hit European stocks, dollar wobbles

(Adds U.S. markets open, oil recoups losses, London close;
changes dateline from LONDON; updates prices throughout)
* European stocks down, following lower Asia shares
* Dollar subdued before Yellen
* Oil rebounds nearly 1 percent
* Wall Street recovers after lower open
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, Aug 25 Slumping healthcare stocks
pulled European markets lower on Thursday after White House
candidate Hillary Clinton demanded price cuts on a successful
drug, while many investors awaited headlines from a big
gathering of central bankers.
Healthcare stocks were a major weight on the FTSE 100, with
Hikma, Shire and AstraZeneca falling
between 1.4 percent to 3.5 percent. London's FTSE closed
0.28 percent lower.
The losses followed Democratic nominee Clinton's call for a
lower price for Mylan NV's allergy drug EpiPen, which
has become four times more expensive in the past decade.
"(This) serves to strike fear into the hearts of healthcare
groups and their investors everywhere," Mike van Dulken, head of
research at Accendo Markets, said in a note.
"The industry (is) ... treading the fine line between
balancing the costs of clinical success (and failure) with the
economic laws of supply and demand."
Mylan shares, however, were up 0.6 percent, rebounding from
steep Wednesday losses. An index of U.S.-listed health shares
was flat.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.93 points, or
0.05 percent, to 18,471.55, the S&P 500 gained 1.13
points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,176.57 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 6.73 points, or 0.13 percent, to 5,224.43.
In Europe, Frankfurt and Paris lost as much
as 1.2 percent in a region-wide slide but pared losses during
later trading.
The euro rose 0.1 percent against the dollar to $1.1276
. The euro rose despite a weak German IFO survey showing
German business morale deteriorated sharply in August as Brexit
shock weighed on sentiment.
"Business confidence in Germany has clearly worsened," Ifo
head Clemens Fuest said in a statement. "The German economy has
fallen into a summer slump."
Wall Street stayed flat to positive as investors waited for
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to deliver the keynote speech
at a global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming,
on Friday, where Fed chiefs have traditionally signalled the
direction of monetary policy.
Yellen may struggle to convince financial markets she can
steer a divided U.S. central bank to raise interest rates at
least once in 2016 after it started the year with four hikes on
its radar.
"There is basically just a bit of risk aversion ahead of
Jackson Hole," said CMC Markets senior analyst Michael Hewson.
"I think expectations are way too high, though, I don't think
Yellen sets as much importance on Jackson Hole as Ben Bernanke
did."
The U.S. dollar, which is looking for any signal on whether
rates will rise this year, tipped lower to $94.738 against a
basket of major currencies and was flat against the yen
at 100.49 yen.
Oil prices rebounded from a selloff in the previous session,
rising nearly 1 percent before stepping back slightly, on
expectations that the dollar would weaken ahead of Yellen's
speech.
Crude futures also saw support from players buying on dips
and looking for a bottom on speculation that next month's
informal meeting between OPEC and other major oil producers
could result in production curbs.
Brent crude was last up 0.88 percent, or 43 cents, at $49.49
per barrel. U.S. crude was 0.56 percent, or 26 cents,
higher at $47.04.
In Asian equities, Japan's Nikkei ended down 0.3
percent following on from Wednesday's modest losses on Wall
Street.
U.S. Treasury yields turned flat. Data showed new orders for
U.S. manufactured capital goods increased in July for the second
straight month.
(Additional reporting by Kit Rees and Alistair Smout in London,
Jason Lange and Lindsay Dunsmuir in Washington, Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss, Barani Krishnan and Karen Brettell in New York;
Editing by Toby Chopra and Nick Zieminski)