GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall before U.S. presidential debate, oil rises

* Oil prices climb on hopes of OPEC production freeze
* European stocks retreat as Deutsche Bank hits record low
* Yen rises despite BOJ Kuroda's pledge of more stimulus
* Safehaven U.S., German yields fall, spot gold gains
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Stock prices around the world
declined on Monday ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate
between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, while oil prices rose
in advance of an informal OPEC meeting in Algeria on hopes for
an output cut.
Half of America's likely voters will rely on the
presidential debates to help them make their choice between the
two major U.S. party nominees in the Nov. 8 election, according
to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday.
"The polls have both candidates neck-to-neck. The debates
might increase the lead of one over the other and that's what
the market is fearful of," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at First Standard Financial in New York.
In early trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 137.96 points, or 0.76 percent, at 18,123.49, the S&P
500 was down 13.56 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,151.13
and the Nasdaq Composite shed 39.86 points, or 0.75
percent, to 5,265.89.
"We feel that with central bank meetings behind us, the
focus will now be more on political risks and so investors have
been spending more time trying to understand the potential
implications for a Trump victory," said Mark Dowding, co-head of
investment grade debt at BlueBay Asset Management.
He said that while a Trump victory could be viewed
internationally as bad for global assets, U.S. domestic
investors were more sanguine.
European stocks fell, dragged down by a pullback in the
shares of major banking and energy companies. Deutsche Bank
shares hit a record low on worries about Germany's
biggest lender in the wake of a massive $14 billion demand from
the U.S. Department of Justice to settle claims on bad
mortgage-backed securities.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 1.6
percent to 1,337.57. It was on track for its steepest single-day
fall since July 6.
Japan's Nikkei stock index ended 1.3 percent lower.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, fell 3.5 points, or 0.83 percent, to
416.52.
Oil prices rebounded after Algeria's energy minister said on
Sunday that all options were possible for an output cut or
freeze at this week's informal meeting of OPEC producers.
Brent crude was last up 89 cents, or 1.94 percent,
at $46.78 a barrel. U.S. crude was last up 87 cents, or
1.96 percent, at $45.35 per barrel.
YEN STRENGTHENS
Bank of Japan Governor Hiruhiko Kuroda said earlier Monday
the central bank would use all tools necessary to get inflation
back to its 2-percent target, but his remarks did little to
shift a conviction among bank analysts that the Bank of Japan is
increasingly unable to weaken the yen.
The dollar shed over 0.5 percent to 100.33 yen,
moving back toward a one-month low of 100.10 touched last week,
while the euro weakened 0.2 percent at 113.07 yen.
The greenback has fallen following the U.S. Federal
Reserve's downgrade of its economic outlook last week. It also
hinted it is in no rush to raise U.S. interest rates although it
left the door open for a possible hike in December.
Bets on a gradual pace of U.S. rate increases, together with
jitters about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election in
about seven weeks, underpinned demand for U.S. and German
government debt, sending their 10-year yields to their lowest in
over two weeks.
U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield slipped 2 basis
points at 1.598 percent, while the German 10-year yields fell 2
basis points to minus 0.10 percent.
Spot gold prices rose $3.51 or 0.26 percent, to
$1,340.72 an ounce.
