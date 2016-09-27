GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe's bank angst sours U.S. debate rally

* Markets seem to give U.S. presidential debate to Clinton
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 27 Worries about Europe's banks
wrenched stocks into reverse on Tuesday and halted a surge in
Mexico's peso that followed Democrat Hillary Clinton's victory
over Republican Donald Trump in the first U.S. presidential
debate.
Europe's mood soured as Deutsche Bank shares hit
another record low on nagging worries about the lender's health
and left Wall Street futures pricing in barely a rise for the
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial.
Trading was still expected to still be frenetic after a
marathon TV debate between Trump and Clinton on Monday evening
that was estimated to have pulled in nearly 100 million viewers.
Markets have tended to see Clinton as the candidate of the
status quo, while few are sure what a Trump presidency might
mean for U.S. foreign policy, international trade deals or the
domestic economy.
Snap polls after the debate suggested Clinton had bolstered
her chances of winning November's election. She accused
Republican Trump of racism, sexism and tax avoidance while the
real estate tycoon, making his first run for public office, said
Clinton's long years of service represented "bad experience".
For markets the clear victor was the Mexican peso,
which surged as much as 2.3 percent after hitting an all-time
lows on fears that a Trump presidency would threaten Mexico's
exports to the United States, its single biggest market.
Those gains had been pruned to just over 1.6 percent before
the start of U.S. and Mexican trading although the currency
didn't look keen to give back much more.
"The Mexican peso has become the main market proxy for Trump
on-Trump off," said Saxo Bank's head of FX strategy John Hardy,
pointing to its near 9 percent fall versus the dollar this year.
"It was probably becoming a bit too cheap ... but as long as
you don't know the result of U.S. election that proxy (U.S.
election) risk is probably going to stay."
Deutsche Bank wasn't the only European banks in the firing
line. Shares in UK-based Standard Chartered fell 2.5
percent on reports that it was facing a U.S. probe over an
Indonesian investment.
Europe was also digesting news that a referendum over
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's flagship constitutional
reform will be held on Dec. 4, with the fate of his
administration likely to hinge on the outcome.
It was one of the latest dates he could have picked and
gives him maximum time to try and turn around what at present
looks like a defeat. That offered investors some comfort and
Italian bond yields fell to a 2-1/2-week low.
"It is being kicked down the road quite a bit, this can,"
said Rabobank's head of macro strategy research Elwin de Groot.
"He is trying to buy time but that could also be a risk. He
is banking that he will win back a bit of public support but
there is the possibility that he might not."
OIL PRESSURE
There was mixed news from the European Central Bank as data
showed loans to euro zone businesses dipped slightly in August
despite its massive stimulus programme.
The euro fell for the first time in five days, slipping 0.25
percent to $1.1225 and to 1.1563 per pound.
Oil markets were also in flux as the world's largest
producers gathered in Algeria to discuss ways to tackle a crude
glut that has battered prices for two years now.
A source from Iran, where production is on the comeback
after years of international sanctions, told Reuters it wanted
12.7 percent of any new OPEC output ceiling to help it reclaim
its market share. Saudi Arabia has suggested it would need Iran
to freeze its production for it to do the same.
Brent crude futures slipped just over $1 or 2.2
percent to $46.30 a barrel, having jumped or 3.2 percent in the
previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
, which had seen a similar rise, fell 95 cents to $44.99.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan had recouped early losses to rise
0.6 percent and Japan's Nikkei swung 0.8 percent higher,
having been down 1.5 percent at one stage.
The U.S. dollar rebounded as high as 100.83 yen from a
one-month low around 100.08 though it was fading again in
the first flurry of New York trading as European banking sector
strains returned.
The yen's safe-haven counterparts were reclaiming ground
too. Yields on U.S. 10-year Treasuries, which move
inversely to prices, dropped to a three-week low of 1.54
percent, from 1.60 percent overnight.
German two-year yields hit a record low as Finland became
the third euro zone country after Germany and the Netherlands to
see its 10-year yields drop below zero.
"Deutsche Bank is a natural suspect for the move in the Bund
yields," said Ciaran O'Hagan, strategist at Societe Generale.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by
Catherine Evans)