GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar recedes from seven-month peak, lifts oil

* Crude heads back towards one-year high
* Oil rise lifts key euro zone inflation gauge
* Euro zone stocks bruised by weak earnings
* Wall Street set to open a touch higher
By John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 19 The U.S. dollar fell from a
seven-month peak on Wednesday, combining with signs of an easing
supply glut to help lift oil prices back towards a one-year
high.
A weaker dollar boosts crude prices, which gained over 1
percent to top $52 a barrel, since it makes fuel cheaper for
countries using other currencies.
The bounce in oil pushed a key market gauge of long-term
euro zone inflation expectations to a multi-month high, keeping
bond yields elevated above record lows seen in the wake of
Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union.
Wall Street was set to open a touch higher but
neither the rise in commodity prices nor a barrage of data
confirming China's economy, the world's second largest, was
stabilising could prevent a dip in euro zone stocks after a
series of poor earnings results.
"Oil is a good indicator of expectations for growth next
year," said Frederik Ducrozet, a senior European economist at
Swiss wealth manager Pictet. "It is comforting for markets that
oil is above $50 a barrel and looking stable at those levels."
Against a basket of major currencies, the U.S. dollar
fell 0.2 percent to 97.665, off Monday's seven-month high of
98.169, after consumer price data showed underlying inflation
had moderated. That prompted markets to trim bets on a Federal
Reserve rate hike later this year.
Traders said that had helped lift oil, which was also
supported by a report of a drop in U.S. inventories and
declining production in China. An upbeat OPEC statement on its
planned output cut also supported the market.
International Brent crude futures were at $52.35 a
barrel at 1040GMT, up 67 cents, or 1.3 percent, and heading back
towards a one-year high of $53.73 seen earlier this month.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures
were trading at $50.96 per barrel, also up 1.3 percent, having
been below $40 a barrel at the start of August.
DISAPPOINTING EARNINGS
European shares fell early on Wednesday after a slew of weak
updates weighed on British companies Travis Perkins and
Reckitt Benckiser. Akzo Nobel's results were
hit by a weak pound.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged down 0.1
percent, following a 1.5 percent rise in the previous session.
Earlier, Asian shares edged up for the second straight day
after data showing Chinese gross domestic product expanded 6.7
percent in the year to September, exactly as forecast.
Other data showed retail sales rising 10.7 percent and urban
investment 8.2 percent. Industrial output disappointed by
growing only 6.1 percent.
"The upshot from today's data is that economic activity
seems to be holding up reasonably well, with few signs that a
renewed slowdown is just around the corner," said Julian
Evans-Pritchard, China economist at Capital Economics.
"Nonetheless, the recent recovery is ultimately on borrowed
time given that it has been driven in large part by faster
credit growth and a property market boom, both of which
policymakers are now working to rein in."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.4 percent on top of Tuesday's 1.4
percent jump.
The recent bounce in oil prices has helped lift a key market
gauge of long-term euro zone inflation - the five-year,
five-year forward rate - above 1.44 percent, its
highest level since early June.
That remains well below the European Central Bank's
inflation target of just below 2 percent, but it has taken the
heat off the bloc's policymakers - who meet on Thursday - to
introduce more easing measures.
Worries that they may eventually scale back their stimulus
has seen German 30-year bond yields climb more
than 20 basis points in the last fortnight, already on track for
their biggest monthly rise in fourteen months.
DOLLAR RETREAT
The retreat in the dollar came after a report on U.S.
consumer prices showed underlying inflation - stripping out food
and energy - moderated slightly in September to 2.2 percent,
leading the market to slightly pare back bets on a December rate
hike.
Fed fund futures <0#FF:> imply around a 65 percent
probability of a move, down from 70 percent.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said last week the U.S.
central bank could allow inflation to run above its target.
The euro was slightly higher against the weakening dollar at
$1.0985.
Sterling, which plunged to a record low on a trade-weighted
basis last week, continued to recover and hit an
eight-day high on Wednesday after a UK government lawyer said
that parliament would have to ratify any deal to take Britain
out of the EU.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; editing by Mark
Heinrich)