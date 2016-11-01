GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dips, safe havens in demand as U.S. election looms

(Adds Wall Street open, updates prices)
* Trump gaining on Clinton as campaign enters final week
* European stocks down for 7th straight day
* China, India manufacturing data beats, lifts EM stocks
* Italian bond yields rise, eyes on Dec 4 referendum
By Vikram Subhedar
LONDON, Nov 1 The dollar dipped, demand for gold
and the Swiss franc picked up and stocks were on the back foot
on Tuesday as investors sought safe havens amid mounting
uncertainty about how next week's U.S. presidential election
will pan out.
European shares were poised to fall for a seventh straight
session while robust manufacturing data from China and India
underpinned gains in emerging market stocks, further stoking
inflation expectations that have driven a selloff in bonds in
recent weeks.
Stocks futures on Wall Street pointed to small gains
and were up 0.2 percent.
But futures on the VIX gauge of expected market
volatility on the S&P500 rose to its highest in about a month,
as did gold , reflecting concerns over the election as a
fractious campaign entered its final week.
"We've seen that (Hillary) Clinton has lost some of the
headstart she had on Trump," Capital Economics analyst Simona
Gambarini said.
"A very small possibility of Trump winning the election is
priced into gold, so if he actually won, we could see quite a
big jump."
Democratic Clinton held a five-percentage-point lead over
Republican Donald Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion
poll released on Monday, down only slightly since the FBI said
last week it was reviewing new emails in its investigation of
Clinton ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
But a poll by ABC News showed Trump leading by one point and
the Los Angeles Time put the Republican candidate more than two
points ahead.
In Europe, forecast-beating results from oil major Royal
Dutch Shell initially provided a boost to the STOXX 600
index, but those gains proved short-lived with weakness
in banks dragging the index 0.1 percent lower.
Standard Chartered shares fell more than 5 percent
after underwhelming results.
Trading volumes were light across major European exchanges.
The dollar fell against a basket of currencies with its
index off 0.4 percent.
'IN LIMBO'
In a busy week for central banks, the Bank of Japan and
Reserve Bank of Australia held policy steady as expected, with
the latter quashing any expectations of a near-term rate cut.
The Aussie dollar rose 1 percent.
The BoJ also held off on expanding stimulus on Tuesday but
once again pushed back the timing for hitting its inflation
target. The dollar hovered around 104.80 yen.
"We're in limbo, unfortunately, ahead of the U.S. election,"
said Bart Wakabayashi, head of Hong Kong FX sales at State
Street Global Markets.
Markets see only a small chance that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will raise rates when it concludes its meeting on
Wednesday, but traders will be scouring its statement for clues
on the timing of its next rate hike.
Chances of a hike in December were at around 78 percent,
according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
In bond markets, Italy's borrowing costs hit two-year highs
with investors wary of political risks and banking sector
reforms continuing to run into hurdles.
Other euro zone bond yields also rose between 3-4 basis
points on the day, with Ireland's 10-year yield hitting its
highest level since June, rising 4 bps to 0.69 percent
.
Concern about Italy centers on a referendum on Dec. 4 in
which voters will decide whether to approve Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi's programme of constitutional reforms to reduce the
role of the Senate and the powers of regional governments.
Polls suggest Renzi may lose, "and that would be very bad
news," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.
"Since Portugal passed the DBRS ratings test and Spain now
has a minority government, Italy is where the risks lie," he
said.
The ramp-up in yields has been a central theme across
markets over the past month, spurring turbulence in debt markets
and sending global investors out of bonds and into cash on fears
that a multi-decade bond bull run was coming to an end.
In commodity markets, oil prices rose from one-month lows
after OPEC agreed on a long-term strategy that was seen as an
indication the cartel was reaching a consensus on managing
production.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up
0.1 percent at $46.92.
(Additional reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Jan Harvey,
editing by John Stonestreet)