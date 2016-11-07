GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk plays roar back as Clinton's prospects brighten

* FBI lifts cloud over Clinton campaign
* Stocks, dollar rally
* Gold, bonds sag
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Nov 7 Stocks and the dollar posted their
biggest gains in weeks on Monday after the FBI said it stood by
an earlier recommendation that no criminal charges were
warranted against Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The news lifted a cloud over Clinton's presidential campaign
two days before the U.S. election and put Wall Street firmly on
track to snap a nine-day losing streak - its longest in more
than 35 years.
Asian stocks excluding Japan rose 0.9 percent, European
stocks were up more than 1 percent in early trading and U.S.
futures pointed to a rise of 1.3 percent at the open. That would
be the biggest rise in two months.
Many of the safe-haven assets that had performed so strongly
last week when polls showed Republican candidate Donald Trump
closing the gap turned the other way. Gold, bonds and the Swiss
franc all fell on Monday.
"Markets are pricing in a win for Clinton," said Kathleen
Brooks, Research Director at City Index.
"If Clinton wins we could see a continued recovery in risky
assets like stocks and the Mexican peso. There could be another
sell-off in gold and U.S. Treasuries, pushing up bond yields,
which could also be dollar-positive."
Europe's index of leading 300 shares rose 1.2 percent
, the strongest rally in three weeks, with a 2 percent
rise in financials leading the way. Britain's FTSE 100
and Germany's DAX were up 1.3 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
advanced 0.9 percent, its biggest rise in three
weeks. Japanese shares rose 1.2 percent, the biggest
rise in seven weeks.
The biggest winner was the Mexican peso, which has
acted as something of a bellwether of sentiment as Trump's
proposed policies are considered deeply negative for the
country. It rose around 2 percent to a 1-1/2 week high of 18.63
per dollar.
Investors had been unnerved by signs of a tightening
presidential race.
Trump's stance on foreign policy, trade and immigration has
unnerved financial markets, while Clinton is seen as the status
quo candidate.
VOLATILITY INDEX SINKS
The shift in sentiment was reflected by the steep fall in
anticipated market volatility. The VIX index, dubbed the
"fear index" of U.S. stocks, posted its biggest one-day fall in
over four months. That followed a record stretch of nine
consecutive daily increases.
Gold, which also rose every day last week to a
one-month high above $1,300 an ounce, fell 1.3 percent, its
biggest drop in over a month, to $1,282.
The latest election news also allowed investors to shift
some of their focus back to U.S. economic fundamentals, and the
likelihood of an interest rate hike next month after a
government report on Friday showed solid jobs gains and a rise
in wages in October.
Bond prices retreated as risk appetite surged across the
board. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were up 3 basis points at
1.82 percent, benchmark euro zone yields were also
up 3 basis points at 0.16 percent and UK yields were
up 6 basis points at 1.20 percent.
In the currency market, the dollar jumped 1.3 percent
against the yen to 104.50 yen, its biggest rise since
July, while the euro dropped 0.75 percent to $1.1050.
The Swiss franc fell around 1 percent against the dollar to
0.98 per dollar, its biggest fall since late August.
Oil prices rose, with traders citing opportunistic buying
following sharp declines in the previous week on weak
fundamentals.
Brent crude oil futures were trading at $46.22 per
barrel, up 1.4 percent. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
futures were up 1.7 percent at $44.80 a barrel.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by John Stonestreet)