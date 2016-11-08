GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. election fever keeps stocks, dollar subdued

* Clinton leads Trump in most polls
* Stocks, dollar flat
* Oil up - but gold too
* Markets trade in narrow ranges
By Marc Jones and Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Nov 8 Stocks and the dollar were little
changed on Tuesday as global investors trod carefully, readying
for the outcome of one of the most contentious U.S. presidential
elections in history.
Trade was largely driven by cautious expectations of a win
for Democrat Hillary Clinton, but some sharp swings in recent
days across all asset classes meant big bets were relatively
thin on the ground as Americans started voting.
Wall Street's S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq
markets were expected to open a touch lower having enjoyed their
best day since March on Monday, while the dollar held
steady as bonds and gold made ground.
"While the market is broadly pricing in a Clinton victory,
we are well away from the final results," said Ipek
Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at London Capital Group.
"It is certainly too early to speculate. The least we can
say is that the risk appetite is quite firm for such a high
event-risk day."
At the end of a bruising election campaign, the
Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation poll gave Clinton a 90
percent chance of defeating Republican Donald Trump and said she
was on track to win 303 Electoral College votes out of 270
needed, to Trump's 235.
(GRAPHIC: Race to the White House tmsnrt.rs/298mTyD)
Europe's index of leading 300 shares, which posted
its biggest gain in two months on Monday, was flat ahead of U.S.
trading. A modest 0.15 percent gain for Britain's FTSE 100
was balanced by 0.1 percent dips in both Germany
and France
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
had ended up 0.6 percent overnight though
Japan's Nikkei 225 ended flat. MSCI's global index of
world shares was up 0.1 percent.
BREXIT REVISITED?
China's CSI 300 index index added 0.4 percent,
with relief over improving prospects of a Clinton win offsetting
bigger-than-expected declines in both imports and exports and a
smaller-than-forecast trade balance in October.
Clinton is generally seen by investors as offering greater
certainty and stability, and, until stumbling last week after
FBI Director James Comey said the agency was reviewing newly
discovered emails, had been seen as the clear favourite.
While surveys last week showed Republican candidate Donald
Trump closing in on Clinton's lead, at least five major polls on
Monday showed her still ahead.
But investors remained wary, noting Britain's shock vote in
June to leave the European Union had wrongfooted bookmakers and
most pollsters.
"A Trump victory would be a clear risk-off event that would
trigger significant reactions and equity markets would take a
sharp hit, at least in the short term," said Andreas Johnson,
economist at Swedish bank SEB.
"However, the tightening of the polls indicate that the risk
of a very close result is substantial.".
In currency markets the dollar, which had its best day in a
month on Monday, edged slightly lower. The dollar index,
a measure of its value against a basket of currencies, fell 0.2
percent as the euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.1060.
Having recorded its biggest one-day increase against the yen
in almost four months on Monday, the dollar was flat
against the Japanese currency at 104.40 yen on Tuesday.
It was also flat at 18.5855 versus the Mexican peso
, which has ebbed and flowed in recent weeks in tandem
with the perceived chances of a Trump victory.
The currency is seen as a proxy for bets on the election
because Mexico is considered most vulnerable to Trump's trade
policies as 80 percent of its exports go to the United States.
Most bond yields retreated on Tuesday after rising across
the board on Monday. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield
fell one basis point to 1.815 percent.
Crude oil futures were drifting lower too, with U.S. crude
down 0.5 percent at $44.66 a barrel and global benchmark
Brent down 0.3 percent at $46.00 having both gained more
than 1 percent on Monday.
But safety plays were also in favour as gold climbed
0.1 percent to $1,285 an ounce, erasing some of its 1.7 percent
loss from the previous session.
(editing by John Stonestreet)