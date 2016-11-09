GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks, Mexican peso fight back as Trump shock fades

* Dollar dives as investors fears risks of Trump presidency
* Asia shares slump, US S&P 500 futures skid in Brexit
re-run
* Mexican peso hits lifetime low as safe-haven yen and euro
gain
* Markets sharply lengthen odds on Fed hike in Dec, bonds
rally
* Safe-haven yen and gold surge while oil slips
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 9 The U.S. dollar, Mexican peso and
world stocks fell on Wednesday as Donald Trump swept to victory
in the U.S. presidential election, but fears of a Brexit-style
shock that wiped trillions off global markets has failed to
materialise so far.
European shares were down less than 1 percent and investors
were returning to other markets that had been sent into a
tailspin as it became clear the Trump was set for a dramatic
victory over heavily-favoured Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Investors fear a Trump victory could cause global economic
and trade turmoil and years of policy unpredictability, which
among other things could discourage the Federal Reserve from
raising interest rates in December as long expected.
"I love this country," Trump said in a victory speech in New
York. "America will no longer settle for anything less than the
best ... We have a great economic plan, we will double our
growth and have the strongest economy in the world."
Vows by Trump that he would also forge strong relations with
other big nations helped ease concerns of heavy tariffs being
slapped on selling to the United States and starkly more
aggressive geopolitical stance.
Safe-haven sovereign bonds, the Japanese yen and gold were
all giving back ground fast having surged in Asian trading as
the election results had come in and, as in the case of the
Brexit vote in June, proved polls and betting markets woefully
wrong.
Overnight in Asia as markets had toppled, Sean Callow, a
forex strategist at Westpac, had said the market reaction had
been "as though the four horsemen of the apocalypse just rode
out of Trump Tower".
The mood in early European trade was far more measured.
"The initial reaction in markets was violent," said Saxo
Bank head of FX strategy John Hardy. "But if you look at it
across markets you are seeing a pretty decent reversal off the
spike."
The mild 0.7 percent dip in European stocks was
nowhere near as bad as the 4 percent plunge futures markets had
indicated and the near 9 percent slump they initially suffered
after the UK Brexit vote.
Mexico's peso also bounced, roughly 4 percent, off a
record low it had hit overnight - though it was still down an
eye-watering 8.5 percent as emerging markets bore the brunt of
the impact.
Trump's threats to rip up a free trade agreement with Mexico
and tax money sent home by migrants to pay for building a wall
on the southern U.S. border have made the peso particularly
reactive to events in the race for the White House.
TOP TRUMP
U.S. stock futures were pointing to a drop of around
2 percent for Wall Street later, less than half the 5 percent
they had been suggesting in Asian trade.
As FX markets had reeled in Asia, South Korean authorities
were thought to have intervened to steady their currency, and
dealers wondered if central banks globally would step in to calm
nerves.
Japan's top currency diplomat signalled Tokyo's readiness to
intervene if necessary as the surging yen threatened to snuff
out its fragile economic recovery.
The scale of the initial scare was clear in the Mexican
peso, which plunged more than 13 percent against the dollar
at one point in the biggest daily move in two decades.
"A lot of Trump's negative geopolitical rhetoric was
concentrated around Mexico and trade with Mexico and tearing up
the NAFTA agreement, so the peso just become this natural
barometer of the election," said Deutsche Bank EM FX Strategist
Gautam Kalani. "What happens now though is all up in the air."
The risk of a global trade war likewise knocked other
currencies across Asia, with the Australian dollar
leading the rout.
The story had been very different against the safe-haven
yen, with the U.S. dollar shedding as much as 3.3 percent to
101.85 yen and around 2 percent on the euro before
the market changed direction.
That U-turn left both were well of their highs by 1045 GMT,
at 103.51 yen and $1.1108 for the euro respectively.
UNCERTAINTY
A wealthy real-estate developer and former reality TV host,
Trump rode a wave of anger toward Washington insiders to win the
White House race against Clinton, the Democratic candidate whose
gold-plated establishment resume included stints as a first
lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state.
Markets had favoured Clinton as a status quo candidate who
would be considered a safe pair of hands at home on the world
stage. Analysts had no such certainty about Trump whose powers
could be bolstered by the Republican's control of the Senate.
"With Brexit we had one bad day but this is different. This
is what's scary about putting the most powerful position in the
world in the hands of a man who many believe is temperamentally
unstable," said Donald Selkin, chief market strategist at
National Securities in New York.
"His tax cuts could open up a huge increase in the budget
deficit and his trade sanctions could interrupt world trade.
This could put us in a recession."
Asian stocks, which had closed before Trump's victory speech
spoke of the need to strengthen the U.S. and keep global
relations, showed the day's biggest dents.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan
ended down 2.3 percent and the Nikkei in
Tokyo closing down 5.4 percent. It lost almost 9 percent after
the UK Brexit vote.
Sovereign bonds whipsawed, with yields on 10-year U.S.
Treasury notes initially flying down as much as 12
basis points to 1.75 percent - again the largest drop since the
Brexit vote - only to climb back up to 1.90 percent in Europe.
In commodity markets, safe-haven gold saw big swings as
well, climbing 3.5 percent to $1,320 an ounce as the
dollar slid, but then backsliding to around $1,300.
There was a screeching U-turn from oil too. U.S. crude
bounced over $2 to $45.12 a barrel, while Brent
jumped back to $45.50 barrel having been as low as $44.40.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to fully
restore ties with the United States following Trump's victory.
