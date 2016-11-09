GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks pare losses after Trump shock, Mexican peso falls

* Dollar rises, Mexico peso down after hitting lifetime low
* Asia slumps, Europe and U.S. S&P 500 recover
* Safe-haven yen and gold give back ground, oil pares losses
(Updates with U.S. stock market open, changes byline, dateline)
By Sinead Carew
New York, Nov 9 U.S. stocks on Wednesday clawed
back the losses suffered overnight as investors digested Donald
Trump's surprise win in the U.S. presidential election, while
the Mexican peso was battered.
After sharp declines in U.S. stock futures and in Asian
shares overnight as the election results became clear, many
money managers had braced for sharp declines when Wall Street
opened.
But U.S. stock prices were buoyed as investors piled into
healthcare stocks, a sector that had been slammed ahead of the
election by the prospect of stiffer regulations from a Hillary
Clinton presidency.
Mexico's peso recovered some ground after falling to a
record low. Trump's threats to rip up a free trade agreement
with Mexico and tax money sent home by migrants to pay for
building a wall at the shared border have made the peso
particularly vulnerable.
The market also recalled that the market's decline after
Britain voted in June to leave the European Union was
short-lived and was ultimately seen as a buying opportunity.
"This is much bigger than Brexit," said Nicholas Colas,
Chief Market Strategist, Convergex in New York. "But it doesn't
prevent people from thinking about the Brexit playbook."
The emergence of a clear winner in the presidential race may
also help stocks as it removed some uncertainty, Colas added.
Still he predicted volatile equity markets until year-end as
the world waits until January's inauguration for more concrete
details of what a Trump presidency means.
At 10:07 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 27.46 points, or 0.15 percent, to 18,360.2, the S&P 500
had lost 1.52 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,138.04 and
the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 11.26 points, or 0.22
percent, to 5,182.23.
Pledges by Trump in his victory speech that he would forge
strong relations with other big nations helped ease some
concerns of heavy tariffs being slapped on selling to the United
States and a starkly more aggressive geopolitical attitude.
UNCERTAINTY
Safe-haven assets like sovereign bonds, the Japanese yen and
gold gave back some ground after having surged in the Asian
session.
Emerging markets bore the brunt of the impact of Trump's
victory, with Mexico's peso still down 9.2 percent after
falling more than 13 percent to hit a record low overnight.
European stocks were up 0.85 percent after having
fallen as much as 2.3 percent. In comparison the index fell 9
percent after the Brexit vote in June.
Asian stocks, which had closed before Trump's victory speech
spoke of the need to strengthen the United States and maintain
global relations, showed the day's biggest dents.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan
had ended down 2.3 percent and the Nikkei
in Tokyo closing down 5.4 percent. It lost almost 9
percent after the UK Brexit vote.
Long-dated U.S. Treasury bond yields struck multi-month
highs, reversing earlier falls as the initial market shock
appeared to ease.
Benchmark 10-year yields initially fell to around a
one-month low of 1.716 percent before sharply
rebounding to hit 1.93 percent, up 6 basis points on the day at
their highest level since late April.
In commodity markets, safe-haven gold saw huge swings. It
was still up 0.96 percent after climbing as much as 4.9 percent
earlier in the day to $1,337.4 an ounce.
