GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors exuberant as Trump signals shift from austerity era

By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON Nov 10 European stocks rose on Thursday
following extraordinary gains in Asia and the United States, as
exuberance shot through markets and reversed initial dives in
reaction to Donald Trump's U.S. presidential victory.
Investors focused on Trump's priorities - including tax cuts
and higher infrastructure and defence spending, along with bank
deregulation - and set aside for the moment longer-term worries
about whether he will slap punitive tariffs on Chinese and
Mexican exports, risking a global trade war.
European stocks hit a two-week high, with the pan-European
STOXX 600 index up 1.3 percent in early dealings, and
"safe haven" government bonds sold off after Trump suggested he
would spend billions on infrastructure.
This marked an abrupt change from the sharp recoil on
markets on Wednesday after the Republican candidate's triumph.
Investors saw signs that Trump will ditch the budget
austerity policies that Western governments have pursued since
the 2008 global financial crisis after he takes over in January.
"Trump's speech following the victory was hugely influential
in yesterday's sudden U-turn, as he focused more on unity and
the need to spend to get the economy growing again. These
policies combined with his desire to deregulate and lower taxes
are all very market-friendly," said Craig Erlam, senior market
analyst at OANDA.
"The stance he takes on trade will likely determine how
vulnerable the markets are, but in reality these are very
long-term policies and for now, markets are more focused on the
prospect of lower taxes, fiscal stimulus and less regulation."
The three major U.S. stock indexes rose on Tuesday and the
dollar index against major currencies recovered from a
trough of 95.885 plumbed on Wednesday to around 98.778 on
Wednesday morning.
In a remarkable session for Japanese shares, the Nikkei
jumped 7 percent at one point after sinking 5 percent on
Wednesday.
Gains in Europe, where markets had already started to
recover on Wednesday, were more modest. Britain's FTSE
was up 0.95 percent, Germany's DAX rose 1.12 percent
and France's CAC was up 1.06 percent by 0915 GMT.
The moves were led by Wednesday's sharp rises in U.S.
Treasury yields. The 30-year Treasury bond yield
gained almost 25 basis points in its sharpest rise in more than
five years; yields on the 10-year note climbed 21
basis points to breach the 2 percent mark for the first time
since January.
High-rated euro zone bond yields - which had sunk early
Wednesday - rose sharply on Thursday, with the region's
benchmark German 10-year bonds up 5 basis points to 0.23
percent, the highest level since May.
END OF AUSTERITY?
Trump's victory and opening comments have sharpened a debate
about the austerity consensus that has prevailed across most of
the developed world since the financial crisis.
If his actions match his rhetoric, it seems likely that
Trump's administration will test the theory of whether central
banks' cuts in interest rates to ultra-low levels and money
printing should be replaced by budget measures to boost the
world economy.
"It looks like Trump will aim for a more fiscally
accommodative policy at a time when they seems to be a shift in
major economies towards fiscal policies," said Investec
economist Philip Shaw.
"The big unknown is how the rest of the Republican party to
react to this, as there are many fiscal hawks among them."
Ratings agency S&P Global on Tuesday affirmed the AA+ credit
rating of the United States, but noted uncertainty over the
future path of government debt would prevent any upgrade.
There were also lingering concerns about Trump's campaign
promises to shield American jobs through possible protectionist
trade policies.
Among Asia's trade-reliant economies, China and South Korea
are particularly exposed to any hostile U.S. measures as they
run large trade surpluses with the United States, Credit Suisse
said in a research note.
Mexico's peso trimmed losses but was still within
reach of a life-time low seen overnight.
"Trump's protectionist policies may prove another big step
back in the gradual unwinding of goods globalisation that has
defined the past 30 years," wrote analysts at Nomura.
They also cited the U.S. role in post-war global security.
"Another important factor is that a Trump presidency would
bring with it uncertainty that could undermine the Pax
Americana, with all the benefits this has brought to the world
in general and, perhaps, Asia in particular since 1945."
For now, investors seemed willing to give the
president-elect the benefit of the doubt, as witnessed by a
broad advance in bulk commodity prices.
Copper rose to a near 16-month high on expectations
that a Trump presidency could unleash a flood of infrastructure
spending. Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI surged to its highest
since January 2015.
Brent crude oil added to overnight gains made on the
post-U.S. election surge in global markets, rising 0.22 percent
to $46.46 a barrel.
Safe-haven gold pulled back sharply to $1,284.59 an ounce
after rising to as high as $1,337.40 on Wednesday.
