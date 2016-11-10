GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yield rise continues, stocks off early highs

* Tech weakness weighs on Wall Street
* Bond yields continue to rise
* Dollar strength weighs on oil, gold
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 10 A rally in major world stock
markets stalled on Thursday as investors reassessed positions
after Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, while U.S. bond
yields continued to climb on fears of a revival in inflation
resulting from potential expansionary fiscal policy under
President-elect Donald Trump.
Investors have quickly shifted to a focus on Trump's
priorities, including tax cuts, an increase in defense and
infrastructure spending, along with bank deregulation.
Stocks in Europe and the U.S. reversed course and turned
negative, with utilities down more than 4 percent in
Europe. Wall Street was pulled lower by a drop in the technology
sector, which was on track for its biggest decline
since June 24.
"In a higher rate environment, growth stock valuations
aren't what they were in a lower rate environment, that's just
plain and simple," said Stephen Massocca, chief investment
officer, Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San Francisco.
Banking shares in the U.S. continued to rally and
were up more than 2 percent on the session, and more than 9
percent over the past four sessions.
Stocks on Wall Street had rallied on Wednesday following
Trump's stunning win, with companies expected to benefit from
his reflationary policies seeing the biggest climb, while bond
proxy sectors like utilities and real estate
slumped.
"I would start looking to put some money to work in some of
these names, especially the ones with nine, ten percent dividend
yields," said Massocca.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 145.15 points,
or 0.78 percent, to 18,734.84, the S&P 500 lost 0.34
points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,162.92 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 57.32 points, or 1.09 percent, to 5,193.75.
The benchmark S&P index retreated after rising as much as
0.9 percent earlier in the session.
Europe's index of leading 300 shares was down 0.3
percent after earlier touching a two-week high.
MSCI's all-country world index edged up 0.05
percent after rising as much as 0.9 percent.
Bond yields continued their ascent, amid the expectation
interest rates will rise under increased spending. Benchmark
10-year notes were last down 7/32 in price, yielding
2.087 percent, up from 2.064 percent late on Wednesday. The
yields rose as high as 2.125 percent, the highest since
January.
The dollar also continued to strengthen and was last
up 0.46 percent at 98.959 against a basket of major currencies.
The greenback was on track for its fourth session of gains.
The strength in the dollar weighed on gold which fell
1 percent to $1,264.86 per ounce, on track for its third decline
in four days. The dollar rise also was a drag on oil prices,
with both Brent and U.S. crude down more than 1 percent.
But copper touched a 16-month high of $5,714 a tonne
and was last up 3.7 percent at $5611.50 on expectations of a
jump in infrastructure spending under a Trump presidency.
